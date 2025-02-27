‘Drew’s Response Tho!!!’: Taye Diggs Gets Stood Up By a Date, Drew Barrymore’s Response Has Everyone Taking Notes

Actor Taye Diggs shared a recent dating mishap on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” with viewers nodding in solidarity and taking notes on handling rejection with grace.

During a special Valentine’s Day panel alongside his friend Oliver Hudson, Dr. Tiffanie Davis Henry, and Valerie Bertinelli, the “The Best Man” star opened up about an unexpected cancellation that left him processing his emotions in real-time. The clip also showed the world just how thoughtful his former child star friend is, as she shared tools on how to clap back respectfully in the future.

The actor, known for his smooth charm on screen, recounted meeting a coat check attendant who caught his attention with her bright personality and humor.

Taking the initiative, he planned a thoughtful date, even selecting a Broadway show he thought she might enjoy. However, his excitement turned to disappointment after receiving a text hours before their planned meeting.

Taye Diggs shares with Drew Barrymore how he processed being rejected by a girl lately. (Photos: @drewbarrymore / Instagram; @tayediggsinsta / Instagram)

“I wanna hang out with my friends and I don’t know if I’m ready for a romantic relationship or whatever. Sorry,” Diggs quoted the message, sharing his initial reaction with refreshing honesty.

He said, “Yo, I was by myself when I was like (gasp). I was that hurt.”

Diggs admitted his first instinct was to fire back a scathing response, but he chose to pause and process his feelings instead.

“What’s actually going on here, my feelings are hurt. My feelings hurt, and I don’t know why she did what she did. I don’t know, but it’s OK to feel bad,” he reflected.

The vulnerable moment resonated with viewers, who flooded social media with supportive comments after the clip was shared on Instagram.

How could anyone ditch Taye Diggs? Crazy,” one fan expressed, while another offered wisdom, “Rejection is God’s protection. Don’t sweat the small stuff.”

Some fans took a more practical approach, with one noting, “She wants to ‘hang out with her friends’ That means she’s young and wants to still run the streets. She will regret this later. If you find a good man hang on for dear life, there’s nothing in the streets.”

A few people focused on the obvious: Diggs likes younger women.

“@tayediggsinsta that because she’s too young! An older lady wouldn’t do that,” one said, as another joked, “Taye, I’m single, and won’t cancel.”

The conversation took an enlightening turn when Drew Barrymore offered what many viewers hailed as the perfect response.

“It’s funny I’m an overthinker too try not to do that to yourself moving forward have a wonderful night,” the “E.T.” star suggested, earning widespread praise for her measured and mature approach.

Social media lit up with appreciation for Barrymore’s wisdom, with comments like “Oooo Drew’s response tho. Class Act!!!” and “Drew great response. We all need to borrow it for the next time.”

Another said, “Drew a perfect healthy respectful response!!”

“@tayediggsinsta and Drew share the best ways to react to unexpected date,” one said.

One fan, locked into Diggs love life wrote, “Should have stayed with April.”

The dating mishap comes in the wake of the “Brown Sugar” actor’s previous relationship with “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star Apryl Jones.

The pair captured social media’s heart throughout 2022.

Diggs and Jones met in late 2021 and became known for their playful Instagram and TikTok presence, sharing goofy dance videos and lighthearted moments that showed a different side to the typically suave actor.

Their romance, which played out largely online, made them a fan-favorite couple, with their chemistry evident at various red-carpet events, including the 2022 “Best Man: The Final Chapters” premiere.

However, by late 2023, observant fans noticed the couple had stopped sharing content together.

While neither has publicly discussed the reasons behind their split, but the mother of two has been seen hanging out and being very vocal about being single.

She even was spotted in Paris with her “best friend,” hanging out all night, further showing how single she is.

On the other side, the “You Had Me At Hello” podcast host, who has deleted her from all of his social media, is also he’s moving forward, with the story being an example of how he is doing it with authenticity and grace.

Beyond Diggs’ personal journey, the talk show moment sparked a much larger conversation. His openness about rejection and Barrymore’s effortlessly composed response provided a lesson in emotional intelligence that struck a chord with audiences.

It was a master class in handling rejection — grace, restraint, and just the right amount of dignity. And if nothing else, Barrymore just gave everyone the ultimate rejection text to keep in their back pocket.