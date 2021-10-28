‘We Always Fought to be Together’: Yandy Smith-Harris Pens a Loving Message for Husband Mendeecees’ Birthday

Yandy Smith-Harris shared a touching post on Oct. 27 for her husband Mendeecees Harris in honor of his 43rd birthday.

In the Instagram upload, Smith-Harris collected what she deemed was the couple’s best moments and compiled them in a video collage which also included a musical backtrack from Four Washington as the group covered Faith Evans’ 1999 track “Never Let You Go.”

Yandy Smith-Harris writes a gushing message about her husband Mendeecees Harris for his 43rd birthday. @yandysmith/Instagram

The reality star’s clip included a maternity ward scene, their night out dancing, the couple attending a concert, and their wedding renewal. In addition to the recordings, Smith-Harris wrote how she and her husband “fought” 15 years “to be together” and keep their union solid.

She said while wishing Harris a happy birthday: “You wouldn’t understand this type of love until you fought 15 years to keep it @mendeecees Break ups to make ups to time apart…we always fought to be together. Happy Birthday to my forever sexy thang. Please help me tell my man HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

While fans viewed the post, many of them expressed how “beautiful” it was. At the same time, others raved over the couple’s love. One social media user went as far as to applaud Smith-Harris for always “holding down” her husband, especially when he went to prison.

“Happy Birthday mendeecees love you guys vibe and relationship.”

“I cried this is so beautiful.”

“Happy birthday to your king!!! God bless your beautiful love story.”

“So proud of this black love.”

“Always loved how you stand and fight for your family! I’ve noticed it since he was incarcerated and Loved how you held your s–t down. Happy Birthday King”

In 2015, Harris was given an eight-to-10 year prison sentence for drug trafficking. After taking a plea, he began serving his sentence a year later. Harris was ultimately released in January 2020.