Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris’ Renewal Ceremony Gets Derailed After Fans Mention the Couple’s Past Incident: ‘Isn’t He the Clown that Wouldn’t Do Time for Her’

Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris’s intimate look into their marriage renewal ceremony on Monday, Sept. 6, got sidetracked after it was met with major criticism from fans.

The initial event was showcased on the recent episode of “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta.” In the clip, the pair recited vows in front of their castmates, close friends and family in Dubai.

Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris’ renewed marriage ceremony in Dubai receives criticism from fans. Photo:@loveandhiphop/Instagram

The father of four’s vows consisted of loving Smith-Harris for the “rest” of her life. He said,”I just want to say that I love you. I vow to love you for the rest of your life. Protect you through good times, through bad times. I just want to be your savior in your time of need. Even when you don’t need me I just want to be there for you. I love you.”

Smith-Harris returned the sentiments by bringing up the couple’s triumph over the trials they’ve faced, which included Harris going to jail for four years for drug trafficking. “You know, when I vowed to you for better or for worse, these past couple of years these vows have been tested, but we made it through. “

The renewal ceremony that reportedly took place sometime in May after Harris received permission to travel was hit with criticism because of the music producer’s past comments about staying in a relationship if Smith-Harris were to go to prison.

Harris stated those remarks during the couple’s appearance on VH1’s “Couple’s Retreat.” As the renewal recording began circulating, many claimed they couldn’t believe that Smith-Harris went through with the ceremony after what Harris said.

“She did this after he said he didn’t know if he would be able to hold it down ???”

“Isn’t it he the clown who wouldn’t do the time for her???”

“I’m sorry nun can erase them comments he made.”

“This the guy that wouldn’t stick by her if she had to do a bid ? Nah, I would never. This would be a divorce hearing instead 🤣🤷🏾‍♂️.”

“He won’t hold you down if you go to jail girl! Why you marry him?”

Mendeecees Harris clarifies his “jail” statement to wife Yandy Smith-Harris following the backlash. Photo:@mendeecees/Instagram

In the past, when the initial “Couple’s Retreat” episode aired, Harris addressed what he felt was misinterpreted comments in a lengthy Instagram post. “Good afternoon Instagram!FYI: I never said I wouldn’t have held yandy down. I felt like I didn’t want to say what everyone wanted me to say because it sounds good and salacious.

He added, “What I meant was: you don’t know what you’ll do until you are in that situation and they become you circumstances and you figure it out. I believe action speak louder than words and love conquer all and if anybody [knows] me they know I love my family!”