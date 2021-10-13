‘It Runs In the Family’: Ciara’s Video of Her Oldest Son Future Playing Football Has Fans Marveling Over His Skills

Ciara‘s video of her oldest son Future Zahir Wilburn playing football astonished fans on Oct. 10 as they viewed the 7-year-old’s moves.

Wilburn was a part of a flag football team that his stepfather, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, and NFL Flag brought together.

Ciara’s video of her oldest son Future Zahir playing football has fans gushing over the 7-year-old’s football skills. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

Earlier this year, Wilson teamed up with the company and created a league exclusively for youth athletes aged 4-14 in the Seattle area. Once in the league the players are provided Seahawks and NFL gear, access to the facilities, and coaching tips from Wilson. All participants will be eligible to compete in the tournament series for a chance to be a part of the NFL Flag championships.

The NFL Flag football’s recent match this past weekend was between the Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens. In the recording shared on the singer’s Instagram page, Wilburn, who was seen wearing Seahawks gear, ran past all of the players on the field and scored a touchdown.

In addition to the video, Ciara praised her son in the caption by writing, “Baby Boy Makin Moves. #GoHawks.”

Wilson — who recently had surgery on the middle finger on his throwing hand — followed suit by reposting the same clip with the words “And y’all thought I was out for the week…? We STILL BALLIN’! #CutbackKing #CoachWilson.”

Following the post, fans flooded Ciara’s comments section with compliments about Wilburn’s skills. Some of them even compared him to Wilson.

“It runs in the family.”

“That boy fast just like his daddy Russ.”

“Future looking like Russ out there.”

“Mini Russ [hand clap emoji]!!”

Along with the compliments, a handful of others stated that the 7-year-old’s talent on the field could lead to a successful future. One said, “Wow! A beast already! Do it Future! His speed and moves are [fire emoji].”

Another wrote, “Future already on the highlight reel.”

An Instagram user, taking account of the boys visible skills at a young age, asked who plans to sign Future. They said, “I see the moves, that boy hot already…Who’s signing?!…”