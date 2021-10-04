‘Will You Look at That Lil Suit’: Ciara Fans Get a Kick Out of Her Son’s Attire After Celebrating Russell Wilson Making History 

Ciara recognized her husband Russell Wilson‘s making NFL history by sharing a special Monday, Oct. 4, message that included the pair’s 1-year-old son, Win Harrison Wilson.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback was just named the fastest quarterback to ever reach 100 wins in a regular season, surpassing former Denver Broncos player, Peyton Manning. Russell achieved this victory in the fourth game of his 10th season.

Ciara celebrates her husband Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s making NFL history by uploading a video of their son Win Wilson. Photo:@ciara/Instagram

Later that night, Ciara took to Instagram and uploaded a video of their son Win, who is dressed in a suit, walking as Queen’s “We are the Champions” blares in the background. In addition to the recording, the singer expressed how proud she was of her husband by writing, “That feeling when you get the WIN, and you learn Daddy made history today by becoming the fastest QB in @NFL history to reach 100 wins! Proud of you @DangeRussWilson. You inspire us all! #3 #GoHawks.”

As fans began to view Ciara’s post, many of them flooded her comments section with remarks regarding the toddler’s suit. A couple even joked about Win appearing to be in a rush to someplace important.

Following Russell’s monumental day, the 32-year-old celebrated the new record by uploading an image of the top 10 fastest quarterbacks. He captioned the post, JESUS… YOU get ALL the Glory!!!”