‘You Are the Toughest Man I Know’: Ciara Shows Love to Husband Russell Wilson Following His Surgery

Ciara and Russell Wilson are all smiles after the Seahawks quarterback had a successful surgery on the middle finger of his right hand.

The “Level Up” singer was leaning up against her husband, who was still in a hospital bed, in the Oct. 8 Instagram and Twitter photo she uploaded. As he rested his right hand, which was recovering from the procedure, he used his other to flex his left biceps, indicating that he was well and good. His injury occurred at the Thursday night game when the Seahawks lost 26-17 to the Los Angeles Rams.

Russell Wilson and Ciara all smiles after he has successful surgery. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

Ciara used the caption space to give her husband some words of encouragement. “You’re the toughest Man I know,” she said. “Always dedicated and committed to do whatever it takes. I love you so much my Sweet King. Thank you Dr Shin and team for taking care of my baby #3 #RareBreed. ❤️💪🏽🐐.”

Wilson, confirming he was in good spirits, uploaded a photo of himself sitting in a wheelchair with shades on smiling. He wrote, “Lion Heart” in the caption.

According to the statement given by the Seahawks and Dr. Steven Shin, the doctor who performed the surgery, Wilson had two injuries in the middle finger. One injury was a rupture that caused him to have mallet finger. According to MedicinePlus.gov mallet finger is when “the tip of your finger remains bent toward your palm.” The other injury Wilson sustained is a “comminuted fracture-dislocation” at the top of his middle finger.

While it’s not clear how long he will be out, the statement did say Wilson is expected to return to the field this season.

Fans and friends of the couple sent Wilson well-wishes. Alaska Airlines, which has a partnership with Wilson and has named him as their “chief football officer,” wrote, “Hoping for a speedy recovery for our Chief Football Officer! We are rooting for you nonstop, always. 💙.”

Close family friend La La Anthony said, “Praying for a speedy recovery bro!! Love u!!!” One fan said, “Gonna comeback better then ever Russ, get well soon❤️.”