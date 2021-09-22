‘I Tried to Tell ‘Em ..Health Is Wealth’: Wendy Williams’ Fans Blast Her Ex Kevin Hunter After He Seemingly Takes Aim at Her Recent Health Problems

Wendy Williams‘ ex-husband Kevin Hunter seemingly threw shots at her current health problems on Tuesday, Sept. 21, while commemorating his 49th birthday.

The daytime television host was recently admitted to a New York City hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.This development related to a focus on Williams’ mental health followed her testing positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 last week. Williams diagnosis ultimately ended up postponing season 13 of “The Wendy Williams Show.”

Kevin Hunter seemingly reacts to news of Wendy Williams’ current health problems by posting a message that doesn’t sit well with Williams’ followers. Photo:@thekelvinhunter/Instagram

Hunter, who was born on Sept. 17, expressed in his post that he will be continuing his birthday festivities “all week.” “Bday vibes ALL WEEK‼️💪🏾💪🏾🎉..so THANKFUL to the MOST HIGH “GOD” for ALL BLESSINGS…”

The post took a slight turn when he pointed to what he considers to be having true wealth over having money. “I tried to tell ‘EM ..HEALTH IS WEALTH ..not MONEY‼️..GOD said “They’ll LEARN”‼️‼️‼️HAVE A BLESSED DAY🙏🏿🙏🏿💪🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾.”

Although it is unclear if Hunter was referring to his ex’s current state, many assumed he was, given the former couple’s turbulent history. Williams and Hunter were married for 21 years and divorced in 2019 after he welcomed another child with his mistress, Sharina Hudson.

As his post began circulating on social media, a multitude of people condemned him for what they felt was an inappropriate upload. One Instagram user stated it was not only disrespectful to Williams but also their 21-year-old son.

“He should really be ashamed of himself. Just sorry as hell.”

“Not you throwing shade to the woman you dogged out and is fighting for her life?? Wtf man…”

“The DISRESPECT Not Only 2 Wendy but THEIR Son! #DevilComesInAllShape&Sizes.”

“Whew that’s messed up! Smh! Way to kick someone when they down while spending THEIR money to fund your lifestyle. Sheesh 👀.”

“The fact that you would say this knowing what Wendy is going through is not of God! So don’t bring God into this!”

In light of Williams’ illness, her brother Tommy Williams provided an update on the 57-year-old’s health. He said in a YouTube live stream shared on Sept. 16, “I did speak with Wendy. She’s stabilized, she’s doing all right, you know. I can’t give all the blow-by-blows. I told her I’ll never proceed her voice through the show. … But I do thank you all for all the kind words, I really do believe and have the faith that Wendy’s going to make it. It’s not an easy fight. It’s not one that individuals always win.”