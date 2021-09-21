‘It’s Not an Easy Fight’: Wendy Williams’ Brother Gives Fans an Update On Host’s Health Struggles

Wendy Williams is “doing all right” following a series of health scares, according to her brother Tommy Williams.

The 57-year-old host’s social media account announced that she was “dealing with some ongoing health issues” on Sept. 9 and wouldn’t be completing any promotional work, but at the time was planning on being back in her hosting chair for the season 13 premiere of “The Wendy Williams Show” by Sept. 20. It became apparent that wouldn’t happen, however, when on Tuesday, Sept. 14, Williams was voluntarily admitted to a hospital for psychiatric issues. The day after, her account was updated again with the announcement that “while continuing her health evaluations” Williams was diagnosed with a “breakthrough” case of COVID.

Wendy Williams is honored with Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The pop culture commentator’s ongoing health issues concerned fans, but Williams’ younger brother Tommy attempted to put some of their worries to rest with a positive update on his sister’s health in a Sept. 16 live stream on his YouTube channel titled “WENDY WILLIAMS…WE’RE HERE ROOTING FOR YOU CHAMP !!!!”

“I did speak with Wendy,” he told viewers at 4:50. “She’s stabilized, she’s doing all right, you know. I can’t give all the blow-by-blows. I told her I’ll never proceed her voice through the show. … But I do thank you all for all the kind words, I really do believe and have the faith that Wendy’s going to make it. It’s not an easy fight. It’s not one that individuals always win.”

Tommy reminded viewers that the one-year anniversary of their mother Shirley Williams’ death is approaching in November, presenting another hardship that he, Wendy, and their family are having to deal with currently. “Sadly, come November we are on the anniversary of my mother passing. It’s not easy.”

Tommy Williams spoke to fans last week about his sister Wendy Williams’ health. (Photo: Tommy Williams YouTube screenshot)

Wendy and her brother seem to have made up following their public spat earlier in the year that occurred after Tommy accused Wendy of not showing up at their mother’s funeral, and instead choosing to have lunch with her ex-husband Kevin Hunter Sr. and their son Kevin Hunter Jr. during the service.

The upcoming season of “The Wendy Williams Show” has been postponed until at least Oct. 4, contingent on the star host’s recovery progress.