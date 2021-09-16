‘Pull Through Wendy’: Wendy Williams Tests Positive for COVID-19, New Show Season Is Postponed

Wendy Williams is under quarantine and working to recover after reportedly testing positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 — with the 13th season of the daytime television host’s show, “The Wendy Williams Show,” being postponed because of her diagnosis. Viewers and the public learned of the news on Wednesday, Sept. 15, through Williams’ official Instagram account.

The post read, “While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.”

Wendy Williams attends the Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” World Premiere at David Geffen Hall on October 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The post continued, “To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our productions abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday October 4th. In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled.”

Breakthrough COVID-19 cases, according to Health Magazine, are Covid cases that occur to individuals that are fully vaccinated for 14 or more days. In the past, Williams publicly had expressed hesitancy with getting the COVID-19 vaccine. As news regarding Williams’ health began circulating on social media, many offered the 57-year-old star well-wishes and prayers.

“Regardless of how you feel about her, pray for her health and keep it pushing. No negativity but knowing y’all.”

“Prayers for her speedy recovery 🙏🏾 .”

“Take care of yourself Wendy 💛🙏🏾.”

“Get well soon ❤️.”

“Pull Through Wendy.”

The official Instagram page for the “The Wendy Williams Show” announced that the daytime television host has COVID-19. Photo:@wendyshow/Instagram

This announcement comes a week after Williams’ page announced that she was dealing with health issues and couldn’t complete promotions for the show’s 13th season. The upload read, “Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations. She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but cant wait to be back in her purple chair on Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere.”

Sadly, this isn’t first time the mother of one has publicly battled health problems. Williams, who was diagnosed with lymphedema in 2019, candidly discussed by uploading an image of her swollen feet what life is like with the incurable condition. Lymphedema is a condition that results in swelling of both the arms and legs. The inflammation stems from a build-up of lymph fluid in a person’s body.

She wrote, “My Dr. Laure is the French lady who’s helping me live with lymphedema. She scrubs & understands my disease is not curable only manageable. Oh yes I’m wearing a sequin dress why not?! #lymphedema.”