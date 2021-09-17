‘She Been Through a Lot’: Wendy Williams Reportedly Undergoing Psych Evaluations After Testing Positive for COVID-19, Postponing New Show Season

Veteran television and radio host Wendy Williams reportedly is facing another health challenge as she recovers from COVID-19.

According to TMZ, the host was voluntarily admitted to New York City Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Williams, 57, is believed to be undergoing a psychiatric evaluation in relation to ongoing mental health issues. Fans who were already concerned about the controversial hot topics host offered their support and prayers online.

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 10: TV personality Wendy Williams attends the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on December 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film & Television)

“Praying for her no matter the circumstances life is getting crazy,” wrote a person on Instagram.

“🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 she was being too strong sometime u need a mental healing all the illness losing her husband him having a side baby, yea that was a lot. Take care of ya mental space,” commented another.

“Praying for Wendy. She been through a lot I am rooting for you Wendy.”

Williams’ weekday talk show was slated to kick off its 13th season on the 20th of this month, but on Sept. 9 it became evident that wouldn’t be the case. Shared to the show’s social platforms was a message stating, “Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluation.” Fans now speculate those ongoing issues are linked to her reported mental health issues.

In yet another twist, on Sept. 15 another announcement regarding Williams’ well-being was shared with her fans, this time making it clear the new season would be postponed until at least Oct. 4.

“While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,” said the post shared to social. The New York entertainment personality has not issued any direct statements to her fans.

Just a month ago, the talk show host seemed to be in good spirits as she shared photos of herself celebrating her son, Kevin Hunter Jr.’s, 21st birthday in Miami. Williams even surprised fans when she showed off a photo of her “boyfriend.” Bouncing back from the messy divorce between her and Kevin Hunter, her former husband of two decades, people were thrilled to see some semblance of happiness in her life.

“You deserve all the happiness in the world 🙌🏽🙌🏽”

“Truly happy for you. You deserve nothing but happiness because that is what you bring me and so many others.”

Some fans were excitedly hoping to hear more about Williams “dippin and doin it” when she returned to her daytime throne, though they will have to wait a bit longer than expected.

“What BF??? I can hardly wait till your show is back.”

“Boyfrienddddd?? Oooo you was holding this tea”