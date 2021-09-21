‘It’s the First Time I’ve Been Happy for Her’: Steve Harvey Gushes About Daughter Lori Harvey’s Relationship with Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Steve Harvey can’t keep from gushing over the love his daughter Lori Harvey has found in her beau, actor Michael B. Jordan.

The doting lovebirds outed themselves as a couple in January, and since then have kept heads swirling with their whirlwind romance. Romantic photos of their vacations and affectionate posts have served as signs that the happy couple truly have something good going — at least to Steve Harvey and fans of them all.

Actor Michael B. Jordan and model Lori Harvey put an end to questions of ‘are they or aren’t they dating?’ with affectionate social media posts in January. (Photo: @loriharvey/Instagram)

“I don’t speak publicly about this type of stuff, but I’m happy for my daughter right now,” the “Family Feud” game show host said during his Monday, Sept. 20, appearance on “PEOPLE (The TV Show!)”. “I really am. It’s the first time I’ve been happy for her [in a relationship]. And it’s the first time she’s been happy.”

Harvey has previously shared that he did not like any of Lori’s other beaus. But when it comes to Jordan, 34, he has yet to find a single flaw or reason to dislike him.

“He’s just a good guy. If he wasn’t, get him out of here, ’cause I have ways. But I can’t say nothing bad, man. He’s just got a great family, man. He’s a spiritual guy,” Harvey added.

Lori, 24, has been tight-lipped when it comes to speaking publicly about the budding romance. But in a rare interview, the model opened up to the “The Real” hosts about the relationship and how Jordan keeps her swooning over him.

“We just have a really good time together. He’s so sweet, very attentive. He listens to me, the things that I say that I want and he really makes an effort,” she said. Adding that she and Jordan balance each other out, she said, “I really do believe in the statement when they say, ‘When you know, you know.’ And I think that really applies to our situation.”

It probably doesn’t hurt that the “Without Remorse” actor is also People’s reigning “Sexiest Man Alive” either — though Harvey shared he is blind to the rumored good looks unlike his daughter and Jordan’s scores of fans. “He’s not the sexiest man alive to me, at all. I haven’t seen it. I haven’t seen anything sexy yet. But I’m a father. I don’t give a damn if you [are] cute,” he said. “I just want somebody to treat my princess the way I treat her.”