Report: Erica Mena Calls It Quits with Safaree Samuels, Files for Divorce Weeks After Announcing Pregnancy

It looks like it’s a wrap for Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels’ marriage.

After multiple threats of divorce and spats on the internet, TMZ reported on May 25 that Mena, who is currently pregnant with her estranged husband’s second child, has filed for divorce in a court in the Atlanta suburb of Fayette County.

Mena is asking for primary custody of her and Safaree’s 1-year-old daughter Safire. However, she said in the documents purportedly obtained by TMZ that she’s willing to compromise and do joint legal custody with Safaree. In addition to that, she’s listed that she wants child support. Although Mena and Safaree just went through a scare after announcing their home had been broken into, with a special item having been stolen, Mena says she would like to keep the home for herself.

Erica Mena apparently has filed for divorce from her estranged husband Safaree Samuels. (Photo: @safaree/Instagram)

Mena and Safaree have seemingly been having issues for months now in their marriage, but it seemed the two were working everything out weeks before announcing they were expecting a second child on May 3. The “Love and Hip Hop” couple uploaded professional photos taken from their maternity shoot, which are the first photos the two have had up together in months. But just a few short days later, they each took down the maternity photos that had them both pictured in it, and Mena only left up her solo photo from the shoot.

The first time one of them mentioned divorce was last November. Safaree called himself a “Bachelor” and said he was “Ending 2020 right” all while standing in front a building which he tagged as “divorce court.” However, they seemed to make amends just before Erica’s birthday because they ended up taking a trip to Mexico together.

But three months later, Safaree gets on Twitter and says, “I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes, and it will never happen again. I’m walking away before I End up in jail over some dumb s–t. Nobody is worth my freedom!!!” Mena claps back and writing a message that included the words “I absolutely agree with you on this.” But again, the two made up and Erica threw him a Caribbean-themed party, he had a light celebration for her on Mother’s Day and even showed her some love a few times by posting her on his IG story.

Despite all of that, the two still couldn’t get it together. Last weekend Safaree was seen out clubbing and dancing with other women. Many seemed to think Mena’s cryptic “You Won” message that she posted on her story hours after the event was aimed at him.