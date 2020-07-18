Megan Thee Stallion Shares Message of Being ‘Hurt and Traumatized’ After Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion is recovering from a recent shooting both physically and emotionally.

The rapper shared a message on social media on July 16 letting fans know that while the internet may be filled with jokes and speculation about the recent incident, this is her actual life and no laughing matter.

“Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own,” she wrote on Twitter. “It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.”

Megan Thee Stallion was treated for gunshot wounds to her foot on Sunday July 12. (Photo: @theestallion/Instagram)

Details surrounding Megan’s shooting remain unclear, but what has been confirmed at the time of publishing is that the “Savage” rapper suffered gunshot wounds to her foot on Sunday, July 12, after attending a party with rapper Tory Lanez. There’s been much speculation about who shot Megan and why, and Page Six has reported that the culprit was actually Lanez himself.

“Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave,” the outlet reported its unidentified source said. “There is video and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman.”

Lanez was arrested the same night for a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon. However, no charges have been brought against him for the shooting.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper herself confirmed via Instagram that she “suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was done against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

Megan Thee Stallion reflects on her recent shooting. @theestallion/Twitter

Fans flooded Meg with replies of encouragement and positivity after her update.

“People can be so insensitive. I’m sorry about what happened to you and I wish you all the best w healing from this,” wrote a compassionate fan.

“I love you so much. praying for a speedy recovery,” commented a second.

“We see and hear you and will hold you down,” a third fan reassured. “I hope you heal and find peace however you want it.”

“Sending you love & healing babe may you recover from this soon, physically, emotionally, & psychologically. you didn’t deserve any of this & know that in spite of being harmed & made fun of, you are loved, & prayed for,” a fourth supportive fan shared.

The public is wishing Megan all the best as she continues to recover from this apparently terrible ordeal.