Porsha Williams’ Fiancé Simon Guobadia Seemingly Hits Back at the ‘RHOA’ Star’s Ex Dennis McKinley After He Leaves a Flirty Comment Under Her Photo

Although she’s a soon-to-be-married woman, Porsha Williams is catching all sorts of eyes while celebrating her 40th birthday.
On June 25, she uploaded photos in an olive green long-sleeved glittery dress. She uploaded four different photos, with each getting its own post and caption. But it was the first one that had her ex-fiancé and father of her child, Dennis Mckinley, contemplating wanting that old thing back.
In the photo, Williams stands with her back turned from the camera but looking over her shoulder at the lens, giving fans a good look at her backside. She wrote, “Kind heart, fierce mind, Brave spirit💚🤎 #BirthDayGirl #CornBreadFed.”
McKinley commented, “Ok P. Willy! 👏🏾I forgot you was engaged… I was about to hit your line after this post😂😂😂😂.” Williams did not comment back to McKinley, but it looks like her new fiancé Simon Guobadia did in a subtle way. On June 25, he uploaded another photo from her shoot, one she did not post and put a red heart emoji with the word “#Mine” next to it.
Williams’ engagement to Guobadia is one that was not celebrated by everyone and was met with a lot of questions since Guobadia is still married to his current wife, Falynn Guobadia. Falynn was also introduced to “RHOA” last season through Williams as a friend to the show. Williams received a lot of backlash for being engaged to a married man, but Guobadia claims Falynn is the one who ruined their marriage. He has alleged that she cheated on him and is currently pregnant with a business visionary named Jaylan Banks’ child.
Falynn and Banks have both adamantly denied the accusations, and Falynn claims to have no hard feelings against her “RHOA” co-star. In her “Up and Adam” tell-all interview, she said, “Simon and I were the ones who were married to one another. We’re the ones who created a family together and built a life with one another. I blame the both of us. He is to blame, I am to blame, and that is all. Whatever came after that — not saying it was right, not saying it was wrong — but no, no one has that power.”
There hasn’t been any news on when their weddings will be, but Williams did reveal that there will be three ceremonies: a regular wedding, another wedding at one of their out-of-country houses, and an African wedding, because Guobadia is Nigerian.