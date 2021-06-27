Porsha Williams’ Fiancé Simon Guobadia Seemingly Hits Back at the ‘RHOA’ Star’s Ex Dennis McKinley After He Leaves a Flirty Comment Under Her Photo

Although she’s a soon-to-be-married woman, Porsha Williams is catching all sorts of eyes while celebrating her 40th birthday.

On June 25, she uploaded photos in an olive green long-sleeved glittery dress. She uploaded four different photos, with each getting its own post and caption. But it was the first one that had her ex-fiancé and father of her child, Dennis Mckinley, contemplating wanting that old thing back.

Dennis McKinely responds to Porsha Williams’ photo. @porsha4real/Instagram

In the photo, Williams stands with her back turned from the camera but looking over her shoulder at the lens, giving fans a good look at her backside. She wrote, “Kind heart, fierce mind, Brave spirit💚🤎 #BirthDayGirl #CornBreadFed.”

McKinley commented, “Ok P. Willy! 👏🏾I forgot you was engaged… I was about to hit your line after this post😂😂😂😂.” Williams did not comment back to McKinley, but it looks like her new fiancé Simon Guobadia did in a subtle way. On June 25, he uploaded another photo from her shoot, one she did not post and put a red heart emoji with the word “#Mine” next to it.

Simon Guobadia shares photo of Porsha Williams and claims that she’s his. @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram

Williams’ engagement to Guobadia is one that was not celebrated by everyone and was met with a lot of questions since Guobadia is still married to his current wife, Falynn Guobadia. Falynn was also introduced to “RHOA” last season through Williams as a friend to the show. Williams received a lot of backlash for being engaged to a married man, but Guobadia claims Falynn is the one who ruined their marriage. He has alleged that she cheated on him and is currently pregnant with a business visionary named Jaylan Banks’ child.

Falynn and Banks have both adamantly denied the accusations, and Falynn claims to have no hard feelings against her “RHOA” co-star. In her “Up and Adam” tell-all interview, she said, “Simon and I were the ones who were married to one another. We’re the ones who created a family together and built a life with one another. I blame the both of us. He is to blame, I am to blame, and that is all. Whatever came after that — not saying it was right, not saying it was wrong — but no, no one has that power.”

There hasn’t been any news on when their weddings will be, but Williams did reveal that there will be three ceremonies: a regular wedding, another wedding at one of their out-of-country houses, and an African wedding, because Guobadia is Nigerian.