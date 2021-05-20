‘This Is Not a Shotgun Wedding’: Porsha Williams Reveals She’s Not Pregnant and Shares Intimate Details About Her Engagement to Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams dispelled any accusations that her quick engagement to fiancé Simon Guobadia stemmed from an unplanned pregnancy on May 18 when Williams told her “Dish Nation” co-hosts — including Sherri Sheppard, Da Brat, Gary Hayes, and Chuey Martinez — about her recent life events. Williams and Guobadia announced they were engaged after a month of dating.

The 38-year-old opened up about an Instagram post she uploaded a week before returning to work showing off her toned figure in a tight red bodysuit, debunking any pregnancy rumors. Williams said to Hayes, who asked about the May 13 image, “I’m not pregnant. I’m not pregnant. I am not pregnant. Is that what you want, Gary? This is not a shotgun wedding.”

Porsha Williams denies pregnancy allegations as she informs her “Dish Nation” co-hosts about her recent engagement to Simon Guobadia. (Photo: @dishnation/YouTube screenshot)

In the clip she also revealed she got engaged on May 6, the “Thursday before Mother’s Day,” while also addressing the photo that ignited engagement rumors. The snapshot featured her flanked by Guobadia and Williams’ ex Dennis McKinley, the father of her 2-year-old daughter. Williams claimed she “didn’t think anything of it” until she realized everyone was “going crazy” over what she deemed was a “magical moment” between her, Guobadia and Mckinley.

Following that statement, Williams disclosed that Guobadia was a love she was waiting for. She said, “God is good. God is good. I know this seems fast to everybody else, but I’ve been waiting for a love like this, and God answered my prayers, and he’s here. I wasn’t going to deny it when it was smacking me dead in my face. So I’m happy.”

After the video made its way to social media people couldn’t contain their opinions when discussing the entire interview. Many called out Williams for her remarks.

Porsha Williams debunked pregnancy rumors following her quick engagement to Simon Guobadia by sharing a post of herself wearing a tight red bodysuit. @porsha4real/Instagram

“Don’t put God into this NO MAM he ain’t got nothing to do with this mess!!”

“A love like this????? Engaged to someone’s husband… I guess chile 🤷🏽‍♀️.”

“Of course its not a shot gun wedding. He’s still married 🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️.”

“She’s so naive and is clearly in the honeymoon phase of courting with this man. She’s too old to be moving like this 🤦🏾‍♀️.”

Days after news spread about Guobadia and Williams’ engagement, his estranged wife and Williams’ “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Falynn Guobadia released a statement on her Instagram account. She wrote on the May 11 upload, “I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support. At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you. Sincerely, Falynn.”