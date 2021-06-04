‘It’s Giving Entanglement’: Simon Guobadia Accuses His Estranged Wife Falynn Guobadia of Being Pregnant By Another Man Following Her Tell-All Interview Clip 

Simon Guobadia accused his estranged wife Falynn Guobadia of cheating on him with Jaylan Banks following the June 3 release of a clip from Falynn’s new tell-all interview. What makes matters worse is that Simon is also alleging that the 31-year-old is currently pregnant by Banks, whose Instagram page describes him as an Atlanta entrepreneur.

In the interview set to air next week, Falynn addressed many topics, including Simon’s previous cheating allegations that the 57-year-old made after the former couple announced earlier this year that they were divorcing and his recent engagement to her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Porsha Williams.

Simon Guobadia accuses his estranged wife Falynn Guobadia of cheating and being pregnant after the release of her tell-all interview trailer. @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram

Simon stated these claims on his Instagram page by reposting the initial video shared by Falynn with the caption: “The Face of Cheating Wife… Let’s start with why I filed for divorce. Let’s start with who she cheated with and currently pregnant for and living in a home I paid for – post-divorce. His Instagram handle is itsjaylanbanks and this is how your generosity gets twisted. Let’s get started there.”

This post came an hour after Falynn promoted the clip showcasing her side of the story on her Instagram and YouTube accounts. The upload, captioned “My truth…Catch this exclusive only on YouTube on June 10th. @upandadamlive,” showed an emotional Falynn opening up to “Up and Adam” host Adam Coy Newell about her estranged relationship with Simon following the first round of cheating allegations. The mother of three said, “Simon doesn’t get caught unless Simon wants to get caught.”

The scene then transitions to Falynn discussing Simon and Porsha Williams’ engagement as well as her “friendship” with Williams. She tearfully says, “God, the balls on him … I meant what I said when I took my vows. It hurts, it hurts like hell. I love hard. I love really hard.”

Simon Guobadia (left) accused his estranged wife Falynn Guobadia (center) of cheating on him and getting pregnant by Jaylan Banks (right and second picture listed). (Photos: @theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram, @itsjaylanbanks/Instagram)

Although Simon’s cheating and pregnancy allegations haven’t been confirmed or denied by Falynn or Banks, it is being reported that the trio took a trip together last November to the Dominican Republic. According to the Neighborhood Talk, some time ago Banks had posted a clip of himself walking around the vacation property and included a caption thanking them for an eventful trip, and after being called out by Simon he edited out references to the now-estranged couple in his post.

Despite Simon, Falynn, and Banks’ last vacation together, it is unclear how long the trio have known each other.

Upon viewing this recent news development, fans expressed how messy the entire situation is. One person went as far as to compare this debacle to Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s entanglement fiasco with rapper August Alsina.

“Just when I thought the situation couldn’t get more ghetto 🥴😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

“This is MESSY and I am tuned tf in! 😂😂😂😂.”

“I thought this situation couldn’t get messier 😂😂.”

“Chile it’s getting juicy.”

“It’s giving ENTANGLEMENT 🥴🤐.”

The Neighborhood Talk reporting that Jaylan Banks edited his caption after Simon Guobadia lodged claims that Banks has been involved with Falynn Guobadia. @theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram

Before things seemingly became messy and public between the exes, Falynn and Simon both amicably announced their split in April on their respective Instagram accounts. Falynn wrote in a now-deleted Instagram Story, “After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways. We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children.”

She added, “This mutual decision was not made lightly, and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period. I would like to say thank to all of my supporters who have shown a great deal of love for our family. You all do not go unnoticed.”

Simon echoed that statement by saying the pair were asking for privacy as they started the process of ending their marriage.

“After a year and a half together, Falynn and I have made the mutual decision to end our marriage. Despite our willingness to be transparent, we respectfully ask for privacy at this time. Thank you.”