‘You’re Toxic’: Fans Call Out Tamar Braxton for Seemingly Taking Shots at Ex-Husband Vincent Herbert with Father’s Day Post, Singer Responds

Out of all the Father’s Day posts on Sunday, June 20, Tamar Braxton might have taken the cake as having the most hilarious and shocking one.

Braxton posted a famously memed photo of La La Anthony holding up her phone to show her estranged husband Carmelo Anthony that their son Kiyan was on Facetime to see him play. When the meme was initially created people were making fun of La La Anthony’s facial expression because she had a somewhat annoyed look. However, the meme resurfaced last Thursday, June 17, after it was announced that the “Power” star had filed for divorce from her NBA player husband of 10 years.

Tamar Braxton, Vincent Herbert and son Logan Vincent Herbert attend the premiere of “Finding Dory” at the El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

One fan said, “I thought LaLa and Melo was already divorced when she showed up to that game with their son on FaceTime.”

Under the photo that was screenshot, Braxton wrote the caption, “Energy. Happy…. You know the rest 🍀.” Fans were not certain if she was intending to be shady to her ex-husband Vincent Hubert, who is also the father of her only child, Logan, or if she was just being her same old comedic self. However, there were mixed reactions to her post. One fan said, “LMFAOOOOOOOO dammit tamar! it’s sunday! 😩😭😭😭😭😭,” and another wrote, “Hilarious I’m in tears literally😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.”

Tamar Braxton upload of famous La La Anthony meme sparks reactions from fans (Photo: @tamarbraxton/Instagram)

But other people were not feeling it at all. “Inappropriate and insensitive joke but she’ll cry victim when people troll her smh,” wrote one unhappy commenter. Someone else said, “Why can’t we just celebrate fathers on Fathers Day. This is not for women, hurt mothers, deadbeats, or anyone else. It’s for fathers….” Others who were not familiar with the meme were simply confused. One person asked, “Can someone explain?”

Braxton caught wind of the criticism and responded, “Ain’t nan toxic about a joke. you’re toxic if you think everything is,” in her Instagram story. Even on Mother’s Day, fans thought Braxton was taking shots at Herbert. In her IG story, she wrote, “It costs NOTHING to say happy Mother’s Day to your baby mama🤷🏽‍♀️ -thanks from tha baby mama’s club🙄.” She received mixed reactions to that as well, but she claimed that “Not everything is an issue… it was just a general idea.”

Nonetheless, it seems like everything was all good between the “Love and War” singer and Herbert earlier this month when they came together for their son’s 8-year-old birthday. She even uploaded a photo of the three of them and her big sister and famed singer Toni Braxton.