‘She Ain’t Lying’: Tamar Braxton Writes PSA from ‘Tha Baby Mama’s Club,’ Fans Assume She’s Taking Shots At Her Ex-Husband and Defend Her

As mothers around the nation celebrated being mothers on their special day, Sunday, May 9, Tamar Braxton, a mom herself, took to social media to share a sentiment about moms and the day set aside to recognize them.

On Sunday, May 9, she posted a message to her story saying, “It costs NOTHING to say happy Mother’s Day to your baby mama🤷🏽‍♀️ -thanks from tha baby mama’s club🙄.”

Tamar Braxton shares PSA of sorts about Mother’s Day. (Photo: @tamarbraxton/Instagram)

Fans assumed that Braxton was taking shots at her ex-husband Vincent Herbert, with whom she has a 7-year-old son. “She ain’t lying,” said one fan who then followed up by telling Braxton “Happy Mother’s Day ❤️.” Someone else wrote, “She’s telling the truth. 🤷🏽‍♀️ Even if u don’t like ur BM, kindness costs nothing n u should appreciate her for being a mother to your kids.”

Some fans though had a different opinion on the matter. Some believed mothers who have children with men that they are no longer with shouldn’t even be concerned whether they get told “Happy Mother’s Day,” especially if the men are toxic. One fan wrote, “If I was a “baby mama” and had a horrible “baby father” I probably wouldn’t GAF about ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ from him… what’s the point in ruining such a special day.”

Tamar Braxton shares message about Mother’s Day. (Photo: @tamarbraxton/Instagram)

Other people said if the two people are no longer together, neither one is required to do anything that doesn’t involve the children. Someone wrote, “Why yall be expecting something from someone you ain’t with? His only obligation is the kid….anything beyond that is a bonus.”

As she’s done on many of her posts that went viral, Braxton tried doing damage control by saying her message wasn’t aimed at anyone specifically. She said, “Not everything is an issue… it was just a general idea 💡 Happy Mother’s Day 😂😩🍀.”

The “Love and War” singer isn’t the only one who believes mothers deserve recognition of some sort on Mother’s Day. Singer Masika Kalysha, a former “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” reality star, and who, like Braxton, isn’t one to hold her tongue, decided to get a few things off her chest on Twitter. She wrote on Sunday, May 9, “I be feeling so unappreciated & under valued on Mother’s Day… from the ppl who are actually in my life. Y’all can take that Mother’s Day text & go straight to hell with it. This is my 5th Mother’s Day & I’ve only ever received 1 Mother’s Day gift… in 2018. Not even a dinner.”

Masika Kalysha and her daughter Khari Barbie sitting pretty for Mother’s Day (Photo: @masikakalysha/Instagram) and her tweets (Photo: masikakalysha/Twitter)

The mother of one has a 5-year-old daughter named Khari Barbie Maxwell with her ex-boyfriend and rapper Fetty Wap. She continued: “a massage, a gift, hell a day off. On Mother’s Day I’m always on full mom duty. Let’s normalize giving moms a damn break on Mother’s Day. I wanna go shopping and sip champagne today and do hood rat shit with my friends! Tf.”