‘Being Your Mom is the Greatest Gift’: Tamar Braxton Gushes Over Son Logan As He Celebrates Eight Birthday

Former “Braxton Family Values” reality diva Tamar Braxton is in better spirits these days and especially so more recently as she celebrates her son Logan Herbert turning eight. Braxton treated her son Logan, born on June 6, 2013, to a nice dinner, as shown in a video she uploaded on his eighth birthday.

“Where’s the birthday boy? Where’s my favorite boy?” Braxton asked her son, who had his head turned. “Yes!” he responded. “Happy Birthday, Cutie Boots!” Braxton said in excitement. Logan then stood up and showed his mom some boxing moves.

Singer Tamar Braxton and her son Logan Herbert @TamarBraxton/Instagram

“That’s right, right hook’em. Period!” Braxton said, cheering on her son. Braxton also wrote a heartfelt tribute caption to Logan, calling him her “favorite human” and expressing how “grateful” she is to have him in her life.

“You are my ENTIRE world, @loganland7. I love you with my entire heart,” Braxton continued.

“May you understand that EVERYTHING I do is for you and in the best interest of you. Even with all the mistakes I’ve made, being your mom is the greatest gift from God hands down‼️‼️ You are the BEST of the best, and God did his GOOD work with you 🍀 you are truly GREAT AT 8🤸🏾‍♂️ #happybirthdayLogan,” she concluded.

Braxton’s post garnered over 410,000 views, and fans shared their birthday wishes to the young man in the songstress’ comments section.

“Happy Birthday, smart Handsome Logan ❤️❤️🎂🎂.”

“Omg!! Happy birthday to the best kid ever!!!! Happy birthday Logan 🥳❤️.”

“Happy Birthday to my Logie Beans Auntie Coco loves you sooooo much!! ❤️.”

“Happy Birthday, big boy! Ughhh, make the growing up stop 🥲 Love you, LOLO.”

“Aww, he got so big😍😍 he so handsome. Happy bday to him.”

“Happy and blessed birthday Logan!”

Braxton is not only prioritizing her motherhood, but her healing process. She is now hosting her podcast, “Under Construction,” with notable special guests like “Hollywood Unlocked” host Jason Lee, businesswoman Supa Cent, gospel singer Kirk Franklin and Destiny’s Child girl group member Kelly Rowland.

She also is reportedly working on new music. “And 8 years later.. you sing it like came out yesterday… I’m so grateful to God 🙏🏼,” she captioned a video of herself performing at former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality star NeNe Leakes’ lounge, The Linnethia Lounge, a few days ago.

“Thank Y’all for this weekend…now that we are outside just like @bet.. ‘we got you,’ 😉😫🤣 this new project is The Best Music EVER🍀❤️.”

After all she’s been through in the last year, the 44-year-old seems to be in a more positive space these days.