Yikes: La La Anthony Files for Divorce from Carmelo Anthony As Rumors Continue to Swirl About the NBA Star Getting a Second Woman Pregnant

La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony are seemingly calling it quits…again.

After over 10 years of marriage, La La Anthony has filed for divorce from the NBA player, citing irreconcilable differences. TMZ reported the news on Thursday, June 17, and said the divorce would be amicable.

La La Anthony files for divorce from Carmelo Anthony amid more cheating rumors (Photo: @lala/Instagram)

Things started to get shaky with the superstar couple in 2017 when reports surfaced that Carmelo allegedly got a woman by the name of Mia Angel Burks pregnant. That and, according to multiple outlets, Carmelo’s rough year with the Knicks led to their separation, and La La moved out.

In 2018, La La gave People magazine an update on their relationship, saying, “We’re good. I mean … we’ve been together for a really long time, so we’re figuring out how to make it work for what is best for Kiyan and what is best for us.” However, the very next year a source close to the couple told Us Weekly that their marriage was “strained” after reports of Carmelo cheating on his wife with a woman on a yacht, reports that he claimed were false.

The two barely have been pictured together in the last few years nor have there been instances of a great number of posts of each other on their respective social media accounts. For many, the news does not come as a surprise. In fact, many fans believed the two were already legally divorced. One person said, “I thought they been did this,” while another wrote, “I literally thought they were already not together.”

Allegedly what led to La La proceeding with the divorce this time were accusations coming out about the Portland Trail Blazers player from the gossip blog Neighborhood Talk. Two days before it was announced that La La filed, the Neighborhood Talk claimed Carmelo and famed film director Lee Daniels’ niece Miyah J were seeing each other on the low. They shared pictures of both of them having matching black rails in the background of their photos alleging that the rails are in Carmelo’s house.

Lee Daniels’ niece Miyah J seemingly denies reports that she messes with Carmelo Anthony. (Photo: miyah.j/Instagram)

Miyah seemingly responded to the reports by posting a photo in the pool with the words “Don’t link me with nobody. I been MJ.”

Now, it’s being reported by Hollywood Unlocked that the NBA star fathered twins with an unknown woman.

With La La’s close friend Kim Kardashian also filing for divorce earlier this year, fans said, “Her and Kim Finna have a hot girl summer chile.”