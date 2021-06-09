‘Omg I Thought This Was Moniece’: K. Michelle’s New Look Has Fans Confusing Her for Moniece Slaughter and Another Reality Star

K.Michelle stirred up a social media frenzy on June 9 after the singer debuted her light pink tresses. Immediately following Michelle’s post, a handful of fans claimed that the “Can’t Raise a Man” vocalist looked unrecognizable, although they couldn’t precisely pinpoint why she did. Michelle, who is seen glaring into the camera, thanked her hairstylist for traveling to her as the 35-year-old shared the Instagram image with the caption, “Today you can call me Pinky💕 thanks @slaidit for flying out to me💗.”

As the initial snapshot made its rounds on various Instagram blog sites, fans reacted that they couldn’t believe it was Michelle. At the same time, others mentioned that she physically resembled former “Bad Girls Club” reality star Mehgan James and former “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” star Moniece Slaughter. The reason behind the comparison between the three women, besides the physical features, seemingly stemmed from Slaughter’s past similar hair color that she debuted last year while showing off her light pink pixie cut.

K. Michelle’s new look had fans doing a double take on June 9 after they noticed the singer looked unrecognizable following the debut of her light pink tresses. @kmichellemusic/Instagram

“Omg I thought this was Moniece.”

“K who?! Who is that ???”

“Harpo, who dat woman? 👀.”

“Why you look different sis?”

One Instagram user went as far as to mention how Michelle favored both James and Slaughter. “It’s giving Mehgan James mixed with Moniece.”

Michelle’s looks have been the topic of conversation this past week after the former “Love &Hip Hop: Atlanta” star proudly showed off her surgery scars in a new video. The surgery scars in question come from the years-long journey of Michelle removing her silicone butt injections.

Michelle, who was wearing a two-piece bathing suit while dancing along to “New Body” by Kanye West, featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj, captioned the clip, “You banged the old body; Y’all gotta come play with me. I be in my own world in the bathroom killing sh– (Proud surgery scars on display and all. I don’t care no mo, I think I rock) Natural Kimberly.”