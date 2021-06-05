‘Proud Surgery Scars’: K.Michelle Flaunts ‘New Body’ in TikTok Video, Fans Applaud the Singer’s Physique

Former “Love & Hip Hop” reality star K. Michelle seems no longer fazed by the criticism she has received in the past regarding her body and is now embracing herself, flaws and all.

The songstress uploaded a TikTok video of herself in a two-piece pink bathing suit and diamond jewelry dancing to “New Body” by Kanye West, featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj.

“You banged the old body; Y’all gotta come play with me. I be in my own world in the bathroom killing sh– 😂😂,” K.Michelle captioned the video. “(Proud surgery scars on display and all. I don’t care no mo, I think I rock) Natural Kimberly.”

Former “Love & Hip Hop” reality star K.Michelle is dancing to “New Body” by Kanye West featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj. @KMichelleMusic/Instagram

The video garnered over 861,000 views, and fans applauded K.Michelle for embracing her figure and looking healthy.

“Givin me Diamond from Players Club vibes 🔥.”

“It’s giving Lisa Raye in Players Club solo performance vibes😍💗 love the pink!!!”

“I’m so happy you’re HAPPY N HEALTHY!!!!! Always been a fan from day 1. 💕.”

“Looking Beautiful 🔥🔥🔥.”

“YASSSSSSS, I LOVE THIS BAWDY 😍😍😍😍😍.”

“Now that’s a BODY take notes from the QUEEN OF MEMPHIS, TN BIHHHHH.”

The praise that K.Michelle is receiving shows that she has come a long way on her journey for a healthier lifestyle after removing silicone from butt injections from her body.

In February, K.Michelle received significant backlash after a clip went viral of her dancing to Cardi B’s “Up” record in the bathroom.

While dancing, the 35-year-old turned to the side, and it appeared that her butt cheek dropped. K.Michelle tried to hide it as the video was recording, turning her body in the opposite direction on Instagram Live, but it was too late.

Her clip made it onto social media, with social media users leaving negative comments about K.Michelle’s body. K.Michelle picked up on the negativity and addressed the incident on her personal Twitter account, writing, “So the video of me dancing is sad that I even have 2explain. I walked y’all through how difficult this process of removing silicone from my body for 3YEARS/16 surgeries. Did we not forget I almost died due 2this?????? Now I’m in the process of 3 reconstruction steps.”

“I haven’t bothered anyone. I’ve been out of the way, so What I don’t understand is what was the purpose or what was so entertaining about a woman FINALLY bein able 2walk again with EXTRA fat from the removal,” she continued.

“I saw the comments, and of course, it was Black women filled with so much hate.”

K.Michelle added that she had one more surgery left this year, and it looks like she is happier than ever with her physique.