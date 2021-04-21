‘LaToya is Still Being Shady’: Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali Set Aside Their Beef on Twitter, But Fans are Skeptical

Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali potentially put aside their differences for the sake of “sisterhood” via Twitter on Monday, April 19, a day following the season-13 finale of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Sidora, who was live-tweeting during the episode, unintentionally began the reconciliation process by writing she was blessed to “bond” with everyone despite the obstacles she faced with some “RHOA” cast members.

She said, “No matter what happened. This is a strong group of women. I’m so blessed to get a chance to get to know them and bond with them. We are #BLACKGIRLMAGIC #sisterhood.” Ali extended the olive branch a day later by retweeting the sentimental post with the caption, “We love you Queen Drew. Keep killing those wigs hunty yaaasss #rhoa.” A short time later, the “Step Up” actress replied to the YouTuber’s tweet by saying she wanted to start over. “Yes! let’s just start over sis #worldpeace.”

Drew Sidora (L) and LaToya Ali (R) Photo:@drewsidora @latoyaforever/Instagram

This apparent reconciliation came after the two women appeared on television, almost engaging in a physical altercation on the April 18 episode of “RHOA.” During the episode, Cynthia Bailey invited the entire cast to a “friendsmas-themed” Christmas party at her home.

The ladies were expected to bring a gift that was worth $1,000 to exchange with each other. Sidora brought a gag gift in honor of Ali, and Kenya Moore’s pet jokes about her earlier in the season. The present — which was initially given to Moore — included the infamous wig in a pet carrier. That wig was the butt of jokes by “RHOA” reality stars Ali and Moore, who called a wig of Sidora a “pet” during the show’s Dec. 20, 2020 episode. Sidora’s gag gift also included a donation to the Humane Society and a tape recording of Prophet Anthony Lott revealing to Sidora’s assistant how much he liked the YouTuber.

After some time, Ali — who stated previously she didn’t want to attend the party because of her past drama with Sidora — arrived and was immediately filled in on what happened, which sparked an argument between the actress and Ali. Things almost became physical after Ali threw the wig at Sidora. Sidora had to be pulled away by security as she tried to lunge at Ali.

Many fans of the show believed Ali wasn’t being genuine when she shared her tweet, given the history between the two women.

“Can’t tell if LaToya is being real or shady so imma pass 😂😂😂😂😂 she too damn rude.”

“Ion know. LaToya was a lil TOO disrespectful.”

“LaToya and her shade is just too much 😂”

“See the problem is Drew is genuine here and LaToya isn’t she being shady just like when they made up before.”

“Girl, y’all did all that s–t on tv just to make up on Twitter. Annnd LaToya is still being shady lol.”

Sidora and Ali’s recent argument occurred weeks ago after “The Game” actress accused the 34-year-old of ruining her daughter’s blessing and baptism by allegedly being romantically involved with Prophet Lott. Sidora, who claimed she had to get another pastor to steer away from the alleged unnecessary conflict, ultimately had her mother, Pastor Jennette Jordan, officiate the ceremony.

Sidora took to Instagram to reveal the news. She wrote, “Despite all the drama, my baby was Blessed❤️And what a Blessing it was 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 It wasn’t aired on Rhoa, but the ceremony was absolutely breathtaking and beautiful! Officiated by non other than my mama…Pastor Jeanette!”