‘Drew Doing Too Much’: ‘RHOA’ Fans Slam Drew Sidora for Overreacting About LaToya Ali Allegedly Being Intimate with a Prophet

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” bashed Drew Sidora for acting irrational over allegations that her “RHOA” co-star LaToya Ali is intimately seeing her family friend Prophet Anthony Lott. During the Sunday, April 11 episode, Sidora revealed to her “RHOA” cast members, including Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton, that she was looking for another pastor to baptize her daughter Aniya Pittman, upon learning about Ali’s alleged romantic involvement with Prophet Lott.

Sidora’s revelation occurred during Cynthia Bailey’s black business pop-up shop, where Porsha Williams also served as co-host for the event, which was dedicated to putting a spotlight on small Black-owned companies. Sidora caught up with Kandi Burruss and told her the reason the YouTuber didn’t attend the Xscape singer’s restaurant tasting at Blaze Steak and Seafood: Ali didn’t want Sidora to confront her.

As Ali arrived at the pop-up shop, Burruss informed her about the allegations, which she ultimately denied, and said the prophet was her life coach. Following Bailey and Williams’ event, Burruss filled in all the ladies on what had transpired. Sidora then mentioned to the ladies that the night of Burruss’ restaurant tasting she received a phone call from Lott, indicating that Ali wouldn’t be attending because the Vlogger was upset.

“He said you were upset because I had found out that you guys had been seeing each other.” When “The Game” alum asked Ali if the rumors were true, she refused to answer the question by saying, “Okay, I’m not entertaining her.” Sidora continued pressing the matter by recounting a former conversation Ali had with Bailey about an unknown person — in whom she was interested — the YouTuber met from Texas. Ironically Lott is from Texas as well. Ali answered the question by asking Sidora, “the prophet’s the only one from Texas?”

The women clashed after the “Step Up” actress talked about Ali’s spiritual journey, disclosed that she had to cancel Lott’s blessing and baptism for her daughter because of a personal issue he was facing — a broken engagement with the mother of his child. It is unclear if Ali played any part in the breakup.

Ali threw shots at Sidora as she explained that Lott was only spiritually advising” her for a four-week program.

“But I think the first step is for you to shut up because you don’t know what the f–k you’re talking about.” The conversation took a turn for the worst after the “White Chicks” star claimed Ali’s mother initially thought when the YouTuber got a hotel room, it was for her and the prophet.

Ali responded, “Yeah. I am not talking to no Prophet Lott, and if I was, why the hell wouldn’t I say so?” She added, “That’s not what’s going on. You don’t know what’s going on in my life.” The conversation ended with Ali storming out and Burruss taking up for Ali and wondering why all of the blame is going in one direction rather than both parties if the allegations prove true.

Many fans expressed how Sidora’s reaction to the allegations was overboard and felt that she should have held the prophet accountable because he took advantage of Ali when she needed help.

One social media user wrote, “Why is Drew blaming everything on LaToya in this when it takes two to tango?? #RHOA”

“I’m sorry but I feel like Drew doing too much about this baby baptism, it ain’t that deep. Like Kandi said…she letting Latoya block her blessing smfh #RHOA.”

“Drew you attacking Latoya when it was the prophet that was suppose to bless your baby! It takes two adults to tango girl! Find another Pastor and move the hell on! #RHOA.”

Later in the episode, while on a Facetime call, Lott denied ever having an intimate relationship with Ali, and being engaged during the “spiritual” advising.” He said, “I just admitted to them that I was advising her.” He added, “No, I’m not engaged, I was engaged; I’m not engaged.” He claimed his engagement ended three years before he met Ali.

This isn’t the first time Sidora has been called out on behalf of Ali. Last month “RHOA” star Kenya Moore felt the 34-year-old was bullying Ali because she didn’t want to drink during the all-girls’ trip to New Orleans.