‘RHOA’ Star Drew Sidora Doesn’t Back Down After Kenya Moore and LaToya Ali Dissed Her Wig, Shares Shady Photo In Response: ‘Someone Sent This to Me…’

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” newbie Drew Sidora had a savage response after Kenya Moore and LaToya Ali called her wig a “pet” on the Dec. 20 episode.

Sidora, 35, posted a photo on Instagram of the top of a woman’s head showing the track of a wig underneath natural hair.

“Someone sent this to me saying it’s Kenya’s hair tho! #justsaying#rhoa ,” she captioned the photo.

Moore, 49, has remained adamant over the years that she doesn’t wear wigs or weaves and credits her length to her own hair products.

Drew Sidora posts a photo of Kenya Moore’s alleged hair tracks. Instagram/@drewsidora

“😂😂😂😂😂 she definitely be fakin it. Sis wear wigs too…dont let her fool you😩,” one fan commented underneath the picture Sidora shared.

Another added, “Ms no weave 😂😂😂.”

“She said that she wears u parts tho. Tanya exposed that already. Lol,” one person said in reference to last season when Tanya Sam brought a wig to a spa day with Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton, claiming it was Moore’s.

On the most recent episode of “RHOA,” Ali, 33, went over to Moore’s house and immediately started gossiping about the hair Sidora wore in the previous episode.

“Every now and then when your hair is jacked up or you want to do a protective style, sometimes you have to,” Moore said.

Ali responded, “For sure but at least get a hair stylist that knows how to put it on.”

She added, “That is not a wig, that is a pet on your head.” The YouTube star also referred to the wig as a “cat” and named it “Drew-isha.”

“We need to call her out and get her a real wig,” Ali said.

Moore seemed to appreciate Ali’s attitude. “I thought I was shady. This little one here? I think I have met my match!” she told cameras.

The hair care owner added, “I don’t know how you spend so many years in Hollywood with the best hair dressers in the world and this is what you can come up with.”

Sidora also addressed the comments in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight.”

“I just was like, wow. That’s really shocking, a pet on my head? Is that what we’re talking about?” she said.

“The Game” star also explained that she didn’t get any professional hair or makeup done while filming because of the coronavirus pandemic, but she did feel “good about [the wig]” when she did it.

Sidora added, “I think all girls can relate to the struggle of COVID and us trying to keep our looks together.”