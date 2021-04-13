‘That Should of Been Her First Choice’: Drew Sidora Reveals Her Mother Baptized Her Daughter Following ‘Prophet’ Drama with LaToya Ali

Drew Sidora disclosed on April 12 that her mother, pastor Jennette Jordan, baptized her youngest child Aniya Grace Pittman, 3, following the “Prophet” Anthony Lott debacle involving her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star LaToya Ali. The “Step Up” star shared an image of herself alongside her 3-year-old daughter and “RHOA” cast mates Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Shamea Morton, and Porsha Williams from that special day.

In the caption, she wrote the event was a “blessing” despite the chaos leading to the ceremony. She said, “Despite all the drama, my baby was Blessed❤️ And what a Blessing it was🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 It wasn’t aired on Rhoa, but the ceremony was absolutely breathtaking and beautiful! Officiated by [no other] than my mama…Pastor Jeanette!”

Drew Sidora revealed her mother Pastor Jennette Jordan baptized her daughter after prophet catastrophe. @drewsidora/Instagram

“The Game” actress also gave thanks to those who showed up. “Thanks to all our family and friends who attended in celebrating our beautiful babygirl. Thank you for being a part of @aniyagracepittman’s journey. Love❤️ @shameamorton @[email protected] @cynthiabailey.”

Sidora’s “RHOA” co-stars like Burruss, Bailey, and Shamea Morton shared their thoughts on the baptism. Bailey expressed how beautiful the moment was and raved over Sidora’s mom. “It was a beautiful blessing. Your mom did a great job!” Burruss wrote, “Nothing could stop your blessings Luv! Especially not for beautiful @aniyagracepittman.” Morton reiterated what everyone said about how beautiful the day was. “It was such a beautiful event and Day!❤️”

Unlike Sidora’s co-stars, many fans bashed the “RHOA” newbie for causing havoc by blaming LaToya Ali’s alleged romantic relationship with Lott as the reason why her daughter couldn’t get baptized. Several of them wondered why Sidora didn’t ask her mother to officiate the ceremony in the first place.

“Pastor Jeanette shoulda been the one to bless the baby anyways; that way she wouldn’t have to worry about a grown prophet being “preyed on”…but I digress.😂.”

“All that drama for her mom being available whole time 🤣🤣 Drew is hilarious.”

“That should of been her first choice. Drew play too much.”

“You should have got your mama to do it in the first place 🙄 instead of all the nonsense you started with toya.”

“Why you didn’t get your mama from the beginning than to create all that Unnecessary drama that’s none of your business.”

Sidora revealed during the April 11 episode of “RHOA” that she was looking for another pastor to bless and baptize her daughter after learning about Ali’s alleged relationship with Lott. She revealed the intimate details initially to Burruss at Bailey’s Black business pop-up. Once the news circulated to the rest of the ladies it led to a blowout between Sidora and Ali. The YouTuber ultimately denied the claims and left the event early following the argument.