‘Everyone Gotta Earn That Check!!’: Kandi Burruss’ Says Her Son Ace Scores First Movie Role

Singer and actress Kandi Burruss is one proud mom, as her son, Ace, just landed his first role in a movie.

The reality star from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” shared the news on Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 5.

“I’m so proud of my Acey Pooh! He got his first role in a movie & they had their first table read today,” Burruss, 44, shared alongside photos of the 4 year old rehearsing his lines on Zoom with the rest of the movie cast.

Kandi Burruss and son Ace. Photo: @kandiburruss/Instagram

She added, “He’s excited & we’re excited for him! My little superstar @acetucker.”

Ace has acted alongside Burruss in a commercial, but this is his first cinematic project.

The “RHOA” star didn’t give any additional details about the film aside from sharing the good news.

Her friends quickly flooded the comments expressing how proud they are of Ace.

Loni Love wrote, “I’m proud too!!!! #auntieloni”

“🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 Great job!!” Rasheeda Frost wrote.

Burruss’ Xscape band member LaTocha Scott commented, “Go Ace!! Congrats 👏🏽 👏🏽👏🏽.”

Tiny Harris, another bandmate of Burruss, commented with “So dope!!”

Other fans joked about how Burruss has Ace “making moves early.”

“Girl you don’t play!! Yessssss booo! Everyone gotta earn that check!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one person commented.

Ace’s latest role comes just weeks after Burruss’s husband, Todd Tucker, revealed his son and wife were acting alongside each other.

“When you have two actors in one house @Kandi and @acetucker are working! Great job family,” Tucker, 47, captioned pictures of them in front of a film crew.

The mother and son filmed a commercial alongside Burruss’ mom, Joyce Jones, that aired on Bravo.

Burruss posted a video of the commercial on Sunday, Dec. 6; it showed Jones reading Ace a story virtually.

“I couldn’t let my Ace miss out on story time with Mama Joyce!” Burruss captioned the video of the paid partnership.

At the end of the video, the young actor told his grandmother, “Thank you Mee-Mow.”