‘I Will Be Watching’: Rasheeda and Kirk Frost Are All Smiles While Teasing New VH1 Project

Rasheeda and Kirk Frost have “nothing but smiles” for the cameras while working on a yet-to-be-named upcoming VH1 project.

Caught in the middle of a happy moment and coordinated in black, the “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” cast members appeared to be having a good old time back in front of the cameras for the new series in Dec. 2 post captioned: “Mood: nothing but smiles…New things coming #vh1#somethingnew#workin 🎥🎥 @frost117 couldn’t hold in his laugh if he tried🤣🤣”

Rasheeda and Kirk Frost. @rasheeda/Instagram

Page Six reports the couple have joined the cast of a “Love & Hip Hop” spinoff series that will focus on celebrity couples “as they put in the work to make their romances strong again.” The same report names additional cast members including Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris, Ray J and Princess Love, and Michael Blackson and Miss Yada.

It seems like there could be some truth to the rumors, as the male halves of the aforementioned couples were spotted out together recently for a day of “pampering” while the ladies cleaned up for a sexy night out. Interestingly enough, Mendeecees specifically mentioned their guys day wasn’t for anything “Love & Hip Hop”-related, which could have been to throw fans off the trail of the new show.

“Poolside with the bro’s @[email protected]@frost117 this is not for Love and Hiphop.. u welcome in advance,” he captioned one of his videos.

Fans were glad to see Kirk and Rasheeda enjoying each other and left their thoughts about what the upcoming project could be, as well as compliments on the beautiful display of Black love.

“Joining family hustle 👀,” one fan guessed.

“If it’s a new show with you two, I will be watching. Love you guys‼️ #beautifulblacklove ❤️,” another wrote excitedly.

“Frost family business 👀👀🔥🔥🔥🔥,” commented a third.

“Let me find out yall got yall own show Sheeda👀😍,” a fourth stated.

“I ❤️ y’all love for one another 👍 so REAL,” gushed a fifth.

The name, premiere date, and details for the new series have yet to be confirmed by VH1.