‘Someone Set It Up!’: Kandi’s Throwback Pic Goes Left as Fans Call for ‘Verzuz’ Battle Between Xscape and SWV

A throwback image that Kandi Burruss shared has put a new idea into fans’ heads, and we honestly don’t hate it.

The Xscape member shared an image of herself with fellow group member Tiny Harris, and two-thirds of SWV, Taj and Coko. The quartet posed together while (mostly) cheesing during the height of their fame in the ’90s.

“Here’s a #TBT from the 90s! @majorgirl & I with our girls @tajgeorge & @therealcokoswv. #swv #Xscape,” Kandi captioned the image.

(From left) Kandi Burruss, Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and Tamara “Taj” Johnson. (Photo @kandi/Instagram)

Both groups were ’90s powerhouses and produced hits that are considered classics today. SWV (Sisters With Voices) also included third member Leanne “Lelee” Lyons and originally formed as a gospel trio before moving into the R&B lane. Hit singles like “Weak,” “I’m So into You,” and “Right Here (Human Nature Remix)” cemented their spots among R&B girl group royalty.

Along with Kandi and Tiny, sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott made up the quartet Xscape that brought us greats like “Who Can I Run To?” “My Little Secret,” and “The Arms of the One Who Loves You.”

While Kandi may have simply been trying to share a cool pic she dug up, fans loved the photo so much they now want to see both groups reunite for a friendly “Verzuz” battle.

“WHERE IS THE VERZUZ BATTLE⁉️” demanded a fan.

“I would love to see a Versuz between Xscape and SWV!” another wrote hopefully.

“Let’s get that versus battle,” commented a third.

“Xscape & SWV VERSUS BATTLE!!! Someone set it up!” a fourth ordered.

“This needs to be the next verzuz battle honestly 🔥,” wrote a fifth.

We’d have a hard time picking who’d win that competition, but we’re here for seeing the two groups put their hits and vocals up against each other.

The next Verzuz battle that fans can look forward to is a “battle of the dogs” featuring Snoop Dogg going head to head with DMX on Wednesday, July 22.