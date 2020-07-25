Tamar Braxton’s Boyfriend David Adefeso Breaks His Silence After the Singer’s Hospitalization: ‘Please Continue to Send Prayers’

Tamar Braxton‘s boyfriend David Adefeso is speaking out one week after the “Braxton Family Values” reality star was hospitalized for a possible drug overdose.

On Thursday, July 23, David released a statement to The Blast where he offered an update on Tamar’s health condition. “On behalf of Tamar Braxton, I want to thank her fans and the public for the ongoing thoughts and prayers,” the statement read. “Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people.”

Tamar Braxton with her boyfriend David Adefeso (Photo: @tamarbraxton/Instagram)

The Nigerian businessman then went on to explain that “this is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression.”

As previously mentioned, an ambulance reportedly rushed the 43-year-old singer and songwriter to the hospital after David called 911 to say he’d found Tamar unconscious in their hotel room at The Ritz-Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles on July 16. David explained to the outlet that Tamar is getting the help she needs.

David Adefeso and Tamar Braxton. (Photo: @david.adefeso/Instagram)

“Tamar is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout the treatment,” he stressed. David added, “Please continue to send prayers and hope as Tamar continues the path to recovery and ultimate happiness. We ask to please respect Tamar’s privacy, and her family’s privacy, during this important time of healing.”

The statement comes two days after TMZ purportedly obtained a recording of the 911 call, where David reported that Tamar had taken an unknown amount of prescription medication and had been drinking. He then went on to tell the dispatcher that the “Love and War” artist was having issues with We TV, the network that airs “BFV,” prior to her alleged suicide attempt.

Tamar Braxton and David Adefeso. (Photo: @tamarbraxton/Instagram)

“She was very angry earlier on. She’s had trouble with the network, the company she’s working with, and they did something today,” Adefeso said. He then began to cry before sighing and saying, “F–king network.” We TV dropped a trailer for Tamar Braxton’s new reality show “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life” just hours before Tamar reportedly overdosed on pills and alcohol. Sources close to the Braxton family told TMZ that the financial services entrepreneur saw the pilot and the promo episode late last week and did not like the way he was portrayed. His reaction allegedly made Tamar upset about the show.

Tamar was reportedly transferred to a new hospital specializing in mental health care last week. The Los Angeles facility contains top doctors in the field of mental health who specialize in depression, anxiety and sexual assault trauma.