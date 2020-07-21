Tamar Braxton Reportedly Transfers to a Mental Health Facility After Becoming ‘Alert and Responsive’

Tamar Braxton is alert and responsive following her recent hospitalization, The Blast has learned. According to the outlet, the “Braxton Family Values” reality star was transferred to a new hospital specializing in mental health care over the weekend.

Tamar is reportedly talking to her doctors about the situation and the days leading up to her alleged suicide attempt. The Los Angeles facility contains top doctors in the field of mental health who specialize in depression, anxiety and sexual assault trauma. The 43-year-old singer’s health update comes a few days after she was found unconscious by her boyfriend David Adefeso in their hotel room at the Ritz Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, July 16.

Tamar Braxton (Photo: @tamarbraxton/Instagram)

At the time, Tamar and David were on a “staycation” at the luxury resort. When the businessman found Tamar unresponsive, he called 911 and reported that Tamar had taken an unknown amount of prescription medication and had been drinking. An ambulance arrived to the hotel and transported the “Love and War” artist to the nearest hospital.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the outlet that it received a call at 9:45 p.m. on Thursday that matched the address of the hotel and Tamar’s description, explaining that her emergency was listed as a “possible overdose.” Tamar’s 7-year-old son Logan Vincent Herbert has reportedly been with her ex-husband Vincent Herbert.

Tamar Braxton and David Adefeso (Photo: @tamarbraxton/Instagram)

In light of a reported hospital move by Tamar, a spokesperson for the Braxton family told The Blast that she and her family are appreciative of fans’ support, but are asking for privacy during this time.

“The outpouring of support that Tamar has received is a testament to the light that she brings to people,” the statement read. “Out of respect for Tamar’s privacy and that of her family, no additional information is available at this time.”

(From left to right): Tamar Braxton, Towanda Braxton, Toni Braxton, Trina Braxton and Traci Braxton (Photo: @evelynbraxton/Instagram)

The Maryland native was supposedly emotional due to an ongoing contract dispute with We tv. She was apparently trying to get out of her contract for the upcoming season of “BVF.” When We tv dropped a superteaser for her new reality show “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” on Thursday morning, Tamar allegedly did not like the way she was portrayed and became sad.

The network issued a statement upon learning the news about her hospitalization. “Tamar Braxton has been part of the WE tv family for nearly a decade. We are keeping her and her family in our thoughts and prayers and joining with her fans sending strength and healing at this difficult time,” the network’s message read.