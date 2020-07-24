Tamar Braxton’s Family Allegedly Upset at David Adefeso for Mentioning Her Problems with We tv During 911 Call

Tamar Braxton‘s family is apparently baffled at David Adefeso for telling the 911 operator that Tamar had issues with We tv while she was in desperate need of medical attention, according to TMZ.

As previously reported, Tamar’s boyfriend David found the 43-year-old “Braxton Family Values“ reality star unconscious in their hotel room at The Ritz-Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles last week. He called 911 and reported that Tamar had taken an unknown amount of prescription medication and had been drinking.

Tamar Braxton with her boyfriend David Adefeso (Photo: @tamarbraxton/Instagram)

The outlet recently obtained the recording of the 911 call where David is heard saying, “She’s been drinking and she’s on medication for depression.” He then went on to tell the dispatcher, “She was very angry earlier on. She’s had trouble with the network, the company she’s working with, and they did something today.” The businessman began to cry before sighing and saying “F–king network.”

Sources connected to the Braxton family told TMZ that We tv dropped a trailer for Tamar’s new reality show “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life” just hours before her alleged suicide attempt. The sources claimed that David saw the pilot and the promo episode late last week and did not like the way he was portrayed. His reaction allegedly made Tamar upset about the show.

(From left to right): Tamar Braxton, Towanda Braxton, Toni Braxton, Trina Braxton and Traci Braxton (Photo): @evelynbraxton/Instagram

The outlet reported that Tamar’s relatives found it weird that David mentioned Tamar’s feud with the network during the 911 call, sharing that they believed David was the one who ultimately had issues with the editing of the show.

People close to the singer and songwriter claimed that David is very involved in Tamar’s business decisions and insinuated that the Braxton family noticed Tamar’s mood has changed since she started dating the Nigerian investor in 2018. Tamar’s alleged mood swings reportedly align with however David is feeling.

Tamar Braxton holding onto David Adefeso’s shoulder (Photo: @tamarbraxton/Instagram)

One source who’d viewed the pilot episode suggested that David comes off as demanding and controlling. Tamar supposedly goes on a spiritual journey, which includes no sex for 45 days, and David apparently becomes upset. In one particular scene, Tamar and David are arguing behind a locked door and Tamar yells, “David, stop!” before producers barge into the room.

Tamar Braxton and David Adefeso (Photo: @tamarbraxton/Instagram)

Tamar and David met at a mutual friend’s birthday party in 2018 and seemed to have been going strong ever since. The Grammy-nominated artist revealed in an April interview with Wendy Williams that she desired to have babies with David, sharing that she wanted him to marry her first.

“I would love to have a family with David, but, like, we gotta put a ring on it first. You know what I’m saying. I can’t have a bunch of baby daddies running around here. That ain’t cute, I already got one,” she said while laughing.