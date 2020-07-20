‘Keep My Family In Your Prayers’: Tamar Braxton’s Sisters Break Their Silence Following the Singer’s Alleged Suicide Attempt

Three of Tamar Braxton‘s siblings are speaking out for the first time since the “Love and War” artist was hospitalized on Thursday, July 16.

Tamar’s boyfriend David Adefeso reportedly found the mother of one unresponsive in their hotel room at the Ritz Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday night. According to The Blast, he called 911 and reported that Tamar had been drinking and appeared to have taken an unknown amount of prescription pills. The 43-year-old “Braxton Family Values” reality star allegedly sent a note to her family hinting at her self-harming intentions the same day she reportedly attempted suicide. She is reportedly stable and currently being monitored around the clock at the hospital.

New Orleans, Louisiana – July 5: (L-R) Trina Braxton, Tamar Braxton, Towanda Braxton and Traci Braxton attend the 2014 Essence Music Festival on July 5, 2014, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Tamar’s sisters all shared similar messages on Instagram one day after the incident, asking fans to pray for the Grammy-nominated singer’s recovery. Towanda Braxton, 46, shared a drawing that read “Pray 4 Our Family,” alongside a praying hands emoji in her caption.

Towanda Braxton asks fans to pray for her sister Tamar Braxton following Tamar’s alleged suicide attempt. (Photo: @itowandabraxton/Instagram)

Trina Braxton, 45, shared an illustration of a red heart and comments such as: “Sending healing vibes❤️🙏🏾” and “Praying for your family🙏🏾” came flooding in underneath the post.

Trina Braxton breaks her silence about Tamar Braxton’s alleged drug overdose. (Photo: @trinabraxton1/Instagram)

Traci Braxton, 49, also posted a message that said: “Keep my family in your prayers.” A spokesperson for the Braxton family released a statement about the incident on Thursday, explaining that Tamar had a “very rough and emotional day.”

Traci Braxton shares a quote asking for fans to pray for the singer’s recovery. (Photo: @therealtracibraxton/Instagram)

The Blast claimed that sources close to the singer insinuated that Tamar was emotional due to an ongoing contract dispute with We tv. The Maryland native was supposedly trying to get out of her contract for the upcoming season of “BVF.” Things apparently took a turn for the worse on Thursday morning when We tv dropped a superteaser for her new reality show “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” that reportedly portrayed Tamar in a negative way.

Tamar’s alleged suicide attempt came four days after she vented on Twitter about her salary deficit on “BFV.” When a fan insinuated that the “BFV” cast should switch to a Black-owned network and be compensated with more money, she explained that the “BFV” cast makes 75 percent less than the Kardashians despite being on the air for 10 years. In 2018, everyone on the show but Traci Braxton went on strike. The family allegedly demanded higher pay and refused to sign their contracts, arguing that the network did not meet their demands. The network and the family came to an agreement afterward.