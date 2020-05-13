‘That Was Really F-cked Up’: Nene Leakes Responds to Vivica A. Fox’s Claim That the ‘RHOA’ Star Does Drugs

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality star Nene Leakes addressed the rumor that she was on drugs in a virtual sit-down interview with “The Breakfast Club” on Tuesday, May 12. A few weeks ago, Leakes expressed to “Basketball Wives” star Jennifer Williams on Leakes’ Instagram Live talk show, “Cocktails & Conversation,” that she was traumatized by the events that transpired at the reunion. The 52-year-old Leakes revealed that she was seeing a therapist.

Actress Vivica A. Fox implied on the May 5 episode of “Out Loud with Claudia Jordan” that Leakes was seeking therapy due to a problem with substance abuse. Fox claimed that she saw something underneath Leakes’ nose during the reunion, insinuating that Leakes was struggling with a cocaine addiction. Claudia Jordan suggested that Leakes was probably sweating, but Fox didn’t seem to be convinced.

DJ Envy (upper left), Charlamagne tha God (upper right), Angela Yee (lower left), and Nene Leakes (lower right) Source: Video Screenshot of The Breakfast Club/YouTube

During Leakes’ conversation with “The Breakfast Club,” she had this to say, “That was really f-cked up, okay. Let me tell you how f-cked up that is. I have never done any drugs. I’ve never even smoked a cigarette in my life, okay. So I’ve had family members —I speak about this on the show — that’s been on drugs before. I’ve never been on drugs. Now, I’ve been on plenty of vodka, but I ain’t never been on no drugs before. I will never do drugs, okay.”

She added, “That’s nothing that I’ve ever done. I don’t smoke cigarettes, cigars, weed, do coke..I’ve never even tried it. So for somebody to go so low and insinuate something like that to defame your character is really effed up. And I thought me and Vivica was cool. I … is she on f-cking drugs? Don’t ever put me in that category, okay. You can put me in a lot of categories. But the drug category.. you will never be able to put me there. That’s a whole disrespectful.. it’s defaming your character, and it’s f-cked up.”

Vivica A. Fox (L) and Nene Leakes (R) (Photo): @msvfox/Instagram, @neneleakes/Instagram

Fans hinted that Fox’s allegation against Leakes was serious, and suggested that Fox shouldn’t have indicated that Leakes suffered from a drug addiction.

“Viv def been on more drugs then them all. She’s on her what 4th face?”

“I’m not mad at NeNe. They were wrong for implying she was on drugs.”

“Been on plenty of Vodka” 😂😂 Nene is a mess.”

“Is she on f-ckin drugs?” 😂😂 RIGHT NENE TF.”

“That was f-cked up to say especially coming from other black women.”

“Never insinuate someone is on drugs if you have no receipts🤷🏾‍♀️.”

Leakes fell out with her co-star Kandi Burruss prior to the reunion for allegedly claiming in a video on her YouTube channel that Burruss was stopping the ladies of the “RHOA” from receiving a spinoff show. Burruss, who has already filmed three spinoff shows, fired off at Leakes at the reunion.

Part 2 of the reunion will premiere on Sunday, May 17 at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.