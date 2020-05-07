‘Kandi Never Scared’: Fans Defend Kandi Burruss After She Confronts Nene Leakes at Reunion for ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

The highly anticipated “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 12 virtual reunion has not aired on television yet, but Bravo dropped a few promo clips online. The most recent recording that grabbed the attention of fans was a clip that portrayed Kandi Burruss blowing up at her co-star Nene Leakes. Burruss spoke out about their feud in a video that was posted to her YouTube channel on Tuesday, May 5.

Although there was not a new “RHOA” episode on Sunday, May 3, Burruss still managed to spill the tea on the status of her and Leakes’ relationship. Her comments start around the 10:21 mark of the clip. “Now let me just say some of the things that I have to talk about though what I did see in the reunion, and then when I seen in some of y’all comments which I was like ‘Err.’ I saw some people in the comment section, because I mean clearly they show me saying um, well what did I say?” she asked before part of a clip from the show plays.

Kandi Burruss opened up about her feud with Nene Leakes on her YouTube Channel, KandiOnline. (Video Screenshot): @kandi/Instagram

‘I’m embedded in yo motha f-cking brain b-tch’ that’s what I said, okay! I saw one or two people online that was in there like, ‘Oh Kandi wouldn’t have said that if it was in person’ Errr..what..uh, what,” she said.

The owner of Old Lady Gang implied that she would have confronted Leakes in person if she were given the opportunity. Fans defended Burruss’ character, hinting that Burruss was never frightened by the OG housewife.

Nene Leakes (L) and Kandi Burruss (R) (Photo): @neneleakes/Instagram, @kandi/Instagram

“Them people must not know the Kandi who offered to “blow up” on Nene a-s many seasons ago. Or the Kandi who will “drag her!”

“Nope.💅🏽We know you will speak and clear it up on sight🙅🏽‍♀️, except when it comes to your momma.”

“Kandi never scared of nene, roll the tap.”

“They a’int see the previous seasons. Kandi bout that life yo!”

Kandi Burruss at the virtual “RHOA” season 12 reunion (Photo): @kandi/Instagram

Burruss and Leakes fell out with each other a few weeks ago prior to the reunion. The actress from “Glee” made a video on Instagram that showed her ranting about not receiving a spinoff show. In the clip, Leakes mentioned that she did not understand why one of her co-stars continues to receive multiple spinoff shows with Bravo, while she couldn’t land one. Burruss, who has already filmed three spinoff shows, assumed that Leakes was talking about her.

The former “Xscape” singer fired back at Leakes on Instagram and insinuated that they would hash out their drama at the reunion. Part 1 of the virtual reunion will air Sunday, May 10, at 8:00 p.m. EST on Bravo.