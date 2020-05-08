‘Vivica Being Messy Messy’: Vivica A. Fox Questions Nene Leakes’ Sobriety After ‘RHOA’ Star Reveals She’s In Therapy

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality star Nene Leakes opened up about her mental health in an Instagram Live session with “Basketball Wives” star Jennifer Williams last week. Leakes revealed to Williams during Leakes’ virtual talk show, “Cocktails & Conversation” that she was traumatized by the events that took place at the virtual “RHOA” reunion. The owner of Swagg Boutique admitted that she was seeing a therapist.

Vivica A. Fox didn’t appear to believe the reason behind Leakes’ confession, hinting that Leakes suffers from a problem with substance abuse. On Wednesday, May 5, Syleena Johnson, LisaRaye McCoy, and Fox made a virtual debut on Claudia Jordan‘s talk show “Out Loud with Claudia Jordan.” During the conversation, the ladies discussed Leakes’ decision to attend therapy.

Vivica A. Fox (L) and Nene Leakes (R) (Photo): @msvfox/Instagram, @neneleakes/Instagram

At the 1:30 mark of the clip, Fox ran her hand underneath her nose and asked Jordan if she noticed something on Leakes’ nose during the reunion. Jordan said it was sweat and implied that Leakes was blaming the “RHOA” franchise for her problems. Fox seemingly thought Leakes was going to counseling for drug addiction.

Claudia Jordan, LisaRaye McCoy, Syleena Johnson, and Vivica A. Fox discuss Nene Leakes’ attending therapy (Video Screenshot): Fox Soul/YouTube

At the 2:27 mark of the video, Fox asked, “Um..she’s getting therapy for mental? Or..or.. consumption?” Jordan explained that Leakes felt attacked at the “RHOA” reunion. Fox said, “So she’s getting help from a therapist, or she’s going to dry out?”

The 55-year-old actress rubbed fans the wrong way with her allegations. Many people didn’t seem to like that Fox was insinuating that Leakes had an addiction to drugs.

“Vivica straight up insinuating that Nene must be snorting coke she ain’t talking bout no damn sweat 😩.”

“Vivica being messy messy lol. Nene coming for that neck gurl.”

“I don’t see nothing funny about this.”

“We should be uplifting anyone who recognized that they need therapy.”

“Vivica tryna say Nene does coke? Am I the only one that peeped? 🥴.”

“When you accuse people of drugs you need to be ready for the repercussion.”

“I’m confused tho… maybe Vivica knows something we don’t, she was in Nene’s wedding special.”

Bravo recently released a promo online that showed Kandi Burruss blowing up at Leakes during the reunion. The two women began feuding after Leakes allegedly claimed that Burruss was stopping the other ladies on “RHOA” from receiving a spinoff show. The virtual reunion will premiere Sunday, May 10, at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.