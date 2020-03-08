‘Show ‘Em How Its Done’: Keyshia Cole Makes Fans Lose Their Minds with Her New ‘Do and ‘Sexy’ Look

Keyshia Cole is apparently a sight to see.

The “Heaven Sent” singer gave a sneak peek of her gorgeous looks to her six million followers before appearing on Thursday’s episode of “The Real.” She took to Instagram and posted a photo that showed her rocking a white undershirt, khaki moto jacket that tied at the neck, a distressed denim skirt and open-toe heels.

Keyshia Cole @keyshiacole/Instagram

Cole ditched her recent blue and pink tresses and decided to sport a short pixie cut. She went for a simple makeup look and posed for the camera with her hands on her hips. The songstress wrote in her caption, “This skirt is soooo cute. My look today for THE REAL (Talk show) I went to promote everything I have coming up. And GOING ON🦋”

Over 330,000 people hit the like button, and doused her with flattering remarks.

“My Superstar since day one, looking good ♥️♥️♥️😘 show em how it’s done Keysh! Lovin it”

“This whole look! Yassss! 😍 love really looks good on you! You are glowing & look beautiful”

“On your grown woman ish❤️ this screams fabulousity I love the skirt and jacket also!! You look 🔥”

“There goes my baby 😍 lady, that is you.. You look Amazingly beautiful💯💎. Love it🌹”

Cole’s gorgeous beauty post comes on the hills of her reuniting with her estranged husband and father of her eldest son, former Cleveland Cavaliers player Daniel Gibson.

(From left to right): Niko Khale and son Tobias Khale, Keyshia Cole, Daniel Gibson Jr., Daniel Gibson Sr., and Sinfony Rosales. @nikokhale/Instagram

The former couple along with Cole’s boyfriend. Niko “Khale” Hale, and Gibson’s girlfriend, Sinfony Rosales, all came together for Cole and Gibson’s son DJ to celebrate his 10th birthday. On Tuesday, Khale posted a photo of everyone posing together and wrote, “Late post but we celebrating ya B Day all week u heard! Glad we were able to come together and make ya day special 💪🏾 Happy Birthday Again my G”

Fans applauded Cole and Gibson for their co-parenting their son despite their past differences.

“What a BLESSED child. He is so LOVED and rightly So! You guys are doing an amazing job! 💖💖💖💖 Happy Earthday DJ!!!! Gotta love blended families,” said a fan.

A second wrote, “He is in SHOCK SO SURPRISED!! Hell I’m surprised! lol Family over everything 👏 #familymatters”