‘This is How You Co-parent’: Keyshia Cole and Her Boo Take Family Portrait with Her Estranged Husband for Son’s Birthday Party

Keyshia Cole and her estranged husband Daniel ‘Booby’ Gibson are proving co-parenting can be done with success.

Cole gathered with her boyfriend Niko “Khale” Hale, and Gibson and his girlfriend Sinfony Rosales to celebrate the 10th birthday of Cole and Gibson’s son, Daniel Gibson Jr. They threw him a surprise birthday party with all of his friends, seemingly at Cole’s home.

(from left to right) Niko Khale and son Tobias Khale, Keyshia Cole, Daniel Gibson Jr., Daniel

Gibson Sr., and Sinfony Rosales. @nikokhale/Instagram

Hale boasted about how DJ had a great time and how everyone came together to make the young Daniel’s birthday special.

“Late post but we celebrating ya B Day all week u heard!” the 24-year-old artist wrote on Instagram March 3. “Glad we were able to come together and make ya day special 💪🏾 Happy Birthday Again my G 🎈🎉”

Hale’s photo of Cole and Gibson posing together shocked fans, considering their past differences.

“He is in SHOCK SO SURPRISED!! Hell I’m surprised! lol Family over everything 👏 #familymatters”

“The most beautiful thing about this whole celebration, which was amazing, but seeing Niko escorting him in just melted my heart! I’m so glad you guys are making it work for your family! So lovely to see❣️”

“Yesss I’m here for this! This is how you co parent!!! Happy Birthday handsome 🎂🎈 and great job parents!!! 👏🏾”

“What a BLESSED child. He is so LOVED and rightly So! You guys are doing an amazing job! 💖💖💖💖 Happy Earthday DJ!!!! Gotta love blended families”

Cole and Gibson welcomed their son DJ in March 2010, a year before they tied the knot.

In October 2014, the “Sent from Heaven” singer separated from the former Cleveland Cavaliers player. He allegedly cheated on her with multiple women. She filed to end her marriage with Gibson in 2017 and cited irreconcilable differences.

Detroit Michigan – July 29: Keyshia Cole, son DJ and Daniel Gibson pose at Chene Park Amphitheater on July 29, 2011, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan/WireImage)

The pair have yet to finalize their divorce and were commanded by a judge to head to divorce court last November. They’re slated to appear in Los Angeles on March 16 for a hearing to move on with their divorce or possibly have it dismissed.

Last January, Cole said their custody arrangements regarding DJ kept her from finalizing her divorce. Gibson allegedly sought full custody and spousal support from her, which the father of one denied.

Although Cole and Gibson are still undergoing legal processes for their divorce, the two have moved on with their lives and seem focused on co-parenting their son.