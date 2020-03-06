Pink or Blue?: Keyshia Cole Asks Fans Which Color Looks Best

Keyshia Cole asked her fans which hair color suits her best — pink or blue.

It was something Cole asked Friday, Feb. 28 on Instagram, and she did it by posting a split image of herself. One pic shows her in a blue wig and blue dress, while the other shows her in a pink wig and a pink jacket.

@keyshiacole Instagram

“Which color should I keep?” Cole asked her 6 million followers. “Or should I try another color for next weeks show ??”

The post received over 148,000 likes since it’s been shared, with more than 8,000 comments left.

“I love both you’re 🔥🔥🔥 but I think the blue,” wrote one of Cole’s followers.

“Pink looks so cute,” wrote someone else. “I love the blue too tho ugh… Go pink.”

“Girl keep on with the colors 💜❤️ I’m feeling both,” a third person commented.

There were others who didn’t choose the pink or blue wig and gave other color suggestions instead.

“Bring us back to the blonde and red you use to do,” someone requested.

There was also one person who told Cole to ditch the long wigs altogether.

“No offense but I love you with short hair,” that person wrote.

The blue wig and dress that Cole posted comes from a photo shoot. In fact, she posted a clip of that shoot to Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 27.

That post was liked over 242,000 times, and many had a lot to say about how she looked in it.

“You blew it out the box!🔥🔥🔥,” one person wrote.

“tht hair an dress yahhh thts litty,” wrote another.

“Wow! 😍Better let em know ! you came in the game wit different colors n styles 💙,” read a third comment.

But there were some who didn’t comment on the way Cole looked, they just wanted to know when her next album would be arriving.

“My Gurl 😍😍😍😍😍😍 @keyshiacole now where this damn album we need u gurl lol👏🙌💪💯.”

Cole’s last album was 2017’s “11:11 Reset.”