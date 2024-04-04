‘It’s Still F You’: Keyshia Cole’s Sister Does NOT Accept O.T. Genasis’ Apology After He Parodied Singer’s Song and Said He Sold Drugs to Their Mother

Keyshia Cole is in a forgiving mood after rapper O.T. Genasis apologized publicly for the drama he caused after dropping his raunchy rendition of her single, “Love.”

The two exchanged words online in the midst of the chaos, taking jabs at Cole’s family members. However, not ever sister Elite Noel is not feeling so gracious.

O.T. Genasis — whose real name is Odis Flores — parodied the 2005 ballad with a dirty version called “Never Knew” in 2019. According to the Source, the “Everybody Mad” rapper also claimed he sold crack to the singer’s mother, Frankie Lons, who later passed away in 2021 from complications related to her drug addiction.

Keyshia Cole (left) speaks on her sisters not forgiving O.T. Genasis (right) for his past remarks about their late mother. (Photos: @keyshiacole / @otgenasis / Instagram)

Flores made drastic changes to the lyrics of Cole’s song such as changing “Love/Never knew what I was missin’,” to “Come/Never knew that I was drippin’,” without permission, and Cole did not like it. “I ain’t never gone listen to @KeyshiaCole song the same anymore,” After a fan tweeted, Cole replied, “Exactly. Not Cool.”

Coles’ older sister Neffeteria “Neffe” Pugh also called out Flores after he shared a one of Lons’ mugshots on Instagram with the caption, “ALEXA PLAY – Touch my body by Mariah Carey.”

“I will never respect a greasy disrespectful shadow of a man coming for a woman who has said nothing aboout you!” she wrote. “Sir continue to chase after the woman that is still trying to keep up with the kardashian!”

After the back and forth commentary, the “CoCo” artist finally apologized to Cole live on stage during a recent concert in Los Angeles, and she accepted his apology. Cole is currently on her “The Love Hard Tour” with fellow singers Trey Songz, K. Michelle and Jaheim.

O.T Genasis was a surprise guest at the Los Angeles tour stop, where he embraced Cole before giving a shoutout to her late mother and announcing her upcoming album to the crowd.

“I wanna tell y’all, I apologize to you,” said the 36-year-old rapper. “I wanna tell you I’m sorry and when I met this woman she is the sweetest. I just wanted to let you know here in front of everybody that I’m sorry.”

“I wanna say I appreciate you,” said Cole. “If you ever bought an album. Album eight right now on the way. I wanna give a shout out to my mom Frankie. If you watched the reality show, if you watched her, I just wanna say thank you. You helped change my life. Thank you.”

OT Genasis apologizes to Keyshia Cole on stage.



"I just want to sit here today, I want to tell you I apologize to you.”



pic.twitter.com/Ssz8hmZcEz — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 1, 2024

While Cole has forgiven Flores, her sister Elite has not. Elite Noel said on Instagram Stories that Flores was “fake,” according to The Shade Room.

“This n—a tried to do my big sister neffe so bad @therealneffeteria for simply defending my mom! S—t so fake! N—a apologize to everybody,” wrote Elite in a since-deleted post.

In another she write, “It’s still F— you! @keyshiacole f— him like it’s f—everybody else. He talked about my mama so bad! @otgenasis…. H— go kiss my mama grave then you can be forgiven @otgenasis.”

No word yet on whether Neffe has accepted his apology, but she did seemingly side with her sister Elite by reposting her response on her IG story.

Once Cole caught wind of her sister remarks she chimed in the comments writing, “If @otgenasis apologizng isn’t enough for them, they’re entitled to feel that way. I chose differently with forgiveness … … It all happened publicly so he apologized publicly.”

Her sisters Neffe and Elite often appeared on her reality show, “Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is,” before starring in a spinoff with Lons and Neffe, “Frankie & Neffe” that ran for two seasons beginning in 2009.