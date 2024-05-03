‘I’m Not Surprised’: Keyshia Cole Shuts Down Ex Antonio Brown After He Tries to Win Her Back Amid Drama with 24-Year-Old Boyfriend Hunxho  and His ‘Sneaky Link’

“Love” singer Keyshia Cole is over the drama surrounding her and rapper Hunxho, especially now that her former NFL wide receiver ex-boyfriend Antonio Brown has inserted himself into the scene.

For those who need catching up, Cole reportedly has been dating 24-year-old rapper Hunxho for the past few weeks. The “Your Friends” rapper was previously tied to Memphis rapper Gloss Up, though, according to Cole, she may have been Hunxho’s “sneaky link.”

Many have cast doubt on whether the 42-year-old and Hunxho’s relationship is real, including Lil Scrappy, who suggested they were a publicity stunt. And now Gloss Up appears to not take them as seriously after uploading steamy photos of herself and Hunxho in a kitchen.

(From left) Keyshia Cole reactivates her Instagram to check her ex, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, Gloss Up and Hunxho following the release of the rapper’s video for “Come Here” dropping on May 3. (Photos: @keyshiacole/Instagram; @ab/Instagram; @glittergirlgloss/Instagram)

The still shots were taken from her new music video for her single “Come Here,” featuring Hunxho,” and show the two holding each other, though Hunxho has his hands gripping her butt.

“You Know What It Is In Real Life ,” wrote Gloss Up as the caption of her since-deleted post. “4L StinkaLink [heart-hands emoji].”

Many thought the caption was snide, because it implies Gloss Up has a romantic relationship with Hunxho. Cole apparently thought so, too, and took to her Instagram Stories to respond. She allegedly deactivated her account after the video dropped but reactivated it after Gloss Up wrote the catty caption.

“Him being Yo ‘sneaky link’ When u have a ‘Man you bout to marry Is nasty work,” wrote Cole. “But I wish u all the best on your project Love I was actually rooting for the video to come out.”

“The way people wanna see the next unhappy and miserable is forever crazy to me,” she added. “But I know how this Hollywood s—t go. But I know this Hollywood sh-t go. I’m not surprised. But ion wish this nothing but Love, prosperity, health and happiness for ALL YALL.”

Gloss Up and Cole each have two kids. But Gloss often talks about having more children and getting married to her boyfriend, whom she has yet to reveal on Instagram Live.

Things got more complicated after Cole’s ex Antonio Brown weighed in on social media. The former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver wrote, “Keyshia Cole Come [purple devil emoji, heart-hands emoji].”

The former exes dated back in 2022, but things took a turn after the NFL star told Cole via Instagram Live that he didn’t want her. The duo collaborated on her single, “Don’t Leave,” and after the song ended up as a single for Brown’s debut album, “Paradigm,” many assumed the 35-year-old had used Cole to kickstart his music career.

Whew! Antonio Brown shared some words for Keyshia Cole and his “haters.” Thoughts? (📸: @GettyImages) pic.twitter.com/rEjCtIdrgR — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) May 17, 2022

“Yea I was big tripping smh I see it now. I have a 12-year-old. Like that type of disrespect for what,” Cole wrote on her Instagram Story back in May 2022. “Nothing is worth that level of disrespect, especially when you don’t deserve it. Had so much love, respect and admiration for you. Guess that wasn’t mutual either.”

The Shade Room captured all the drama back then and now, sharing Brown’s post with their Instagram followers on May 3.

The “Let It Go” singer responded in the comment section, saying she is over the mess while plugging her next performance at the “Lovers & Friends Festival” on May 4 in Las Vegas.

“Oh lord … this just gone be a messy ass day!!!! Man this Hollywood s—t cray,” replied the 42-year-old. “Wish I had a damn song or album to sell. Performing at lovers and friends tomorrow.”

Wanting to clear up her name, Gloss alleged that she was with Hunxcho “yesterday” on May 2 in a video taken from her Instagram Live by The Jasmine Brand. She claims he never mentioned that he was dating Cole.

It’s unclear if the “Trust & Believe” singer and Hunxho are still romantically involved, but they appear to not be worried. Amid the drama, he shared a screenshot taken from his and Cole’s FaceTime call.

“Literally hate all yall erase me out yall f—kin memory bank bruh why would u post that when you know I hate being posted without no lashes or nothing,” she responded in the comments. “I’m taking off on yo 6’7 foot a— when I see u.”