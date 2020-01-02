‘Please Move On’: ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Fans Urge Phor to Leave Ex Nikki in the Past After They Reunite

It looks like “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” viewers aren’t here for Phor reconciling with his ex-girlfriend Nikki Nicole.

Phor, 32, and Nicole broke up in October 2018 on her birthday after she caught the Chicago rapper cheating on her. Brumfield was busted sending reverse peen pictures to other women. After season 4, the pair were no longer spotted together and the tattoo artist confirmed via Instagram he and Nicole had broken up for good.

Now that he and his ex keep running into each other at different events, fans are hoping the two don’t reconcile.

Nikki Nicole and Phor Brumfield. (Photo: @phoreverim/Instagram)

On Wednesday night’s episode, Phor ran into Nicole at a social event and began telling her about the 17-year-old daughter he supposedly has. After discussing the Chicago rapper’s ongoing paternity drama, the pair locked eyes and both declared how good it was to see each other.

Phor strolled down memory lane in his confessional and said, “Me and Nikki are definitely in the past. We both took the time we both needed to better ourselves. It’s good that we can be adults now and have a mature conversation about life.”

Several “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” viewers believed the former couple still have feelings for each other but urged Phor not to act on them.

“#NegativeNikkiNicole is back and being toxic towards Phor, some things (people) never change 😴. Phor please move on and let her be.”

“I hope if she is back she is a positive influence on his life!! If otherwise run Phor! Before she pour cereal on you again”

“Her body language def says she misses him. Nah phor. That energy turned negative quickly after she heard about a kid. Leave that where it’s at!”

Other fans felt differently.

“I loved them together ! She’s so beautiful ❤️😊. You cant tell they still have feelings for another”

“Can y’all get back together ❤️😍 I really liked these two together. They were a cute couple”