‘It’s The Squint Eye for Me’: Fans Are Cracking Up Over ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Star Charmaine Bey’s Daughter Helping Her Get Ready for Work

Fans of “‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago” were in stitches after star Charmaine Bey shared a video on Instagram of herself getting ready in the morning.

Bey was on her way to work at the WGCI radio station for “Inside the Midday w/ Charmaine Bey,” and her 2-year-old daughter, Nola, was on hand to help her mother with her makeup, specifically her eyelashes. The reality television star and her daughter began their day off right with “Family Affair” by Mary J. Blige, and Bey shared a video of the adorable moment on Instagram.

Charmaine Bey receives some assistance with her eyelashes from her 2-year-old daughter, Nola. (Photo: @charmainebey/Instagram)

Bey captioned the post, “Nola helping me get ready for work this morning. About to be on ya radios 10 am – 2 pm ‘Inside the Midday w/ Charmaine Bey’ on 107.5 @wgci.”

Fans loved the video and several reacted to the mother-daughter duo in the comments section. Several fans noted how funny Nola was in the video as her mother attempted to put on her eyelashes. Bey asked Nola to blow on a lash for her and she obliged before squinting adorably as her mom applied one lash just so, seemingly understanding the difficulty of the task at hand.

“Nola is funnnnyyyyy,” replied one fan. “You said ‘now imma put it on’, she leaned in like ‘iiight'” to which Bey replied, “She really is lol.”

Another fan took note of Nola’s facial expression. “It’s the squint eye for me,” followed by laughing emojis. “That part had me laughing,” agreed another fan. “Lol she wanted to wear some too,” added one.

“That is the cutest thing ever! She was ready for her lashes,” noted one fan. Another joked about the difficulties of putting on fake eyelashes. “That ain’t easy! If you know you KNOW! Lashes can cause an entire breakdown sometimes.” One fan complimented Bey on putting on her lashes without tweezers. “I wish I could put my lashes on without tweezers.”

In addition to Nola, Bey also shares a newborn daughter named Charli with her husband, Neek Bey. The bundle of joy was born on Feb 12, the same day as Bey’s mother, Glenda Walker, who passed away in 2019.

Charli Bey on Instagram. (Photo: @charmainebey/Instagram)

Bey shared an equally adorable picture of her newborn Charli on Instagram on June 9 with the caption, “It feels like my heart is melting #cutebaby#charlijbey.”

Fans agreed that the two sisters looked like twins despite being two years apart. “Baby girl lookin just like her BIG SIS,” replied one. “You literally have twins … 2 years apart!!!”

“You literally had the same baby twice lol omg,” added another. “Nola has been reproduced,” joked one. Others spoke about how cute Bey’s babies are. “Cannot take how cute they are,” said one. “She just brightened my day with that smile,” added another.