‘Mr. Kinky’: ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Star Phor Tells Folks to Mind Their Business After Viral Photo Shows Him In a Dog Cage

The internet is going wild over Phor Brumfield from “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” after a photo of him circulated online.

Earlier this week, the reality star shared a rather “kinky” photo of himself in a dog cage to promote his OnlyFans page. The image shows Phor in a dog cage with a durag on his head and a chain around his neck.

“Got put in ‘time out’ … I been a bad boy,” he wrote via Twitter on Aug. 2. “Find out what happens next subscribe while it’s free >>>.”

“Black Ink Crew: Chicago” star Phor faces backlash after a viral photo of him in a dog cage surfaced online. (Photo: @TheNeighborhoodTalk/Instagram)

Phor’s co-star Van Johnson then took it a step further, sharing the rapper’s photo on Instagram, and it immediately went viral. Some online users were horrified at the image, which appears to mirror other content and Twitter post he shares from his OnlyFans account.

The reaction from fans was so harsh Phor felt compelled to respond, telling others to mind their business.

“Now that I’m at a place where I’m good and I’m getting my mind right and I’m doing what I wanna do outside of tattooing and music and TV shows n—a, I’m just doing me, I’m just living my life,” he said on Instagram Live. “You should live yours too. Just leave me alone.”

Even then, critics still had something to say about him sharing the photo.

“This man naked in a cage talkin about lemme lone #fixitjesus.”

“Y’all done upset my puppy, come here good boy momma about to take you for a walk.”

“People put they personal business on social media then get mad when they receive backlash STOP PUTTIN YOUR BUSINESS OUT!”

“Phor, have fun. No one really cares but it’s funny and we gon laugh. Good day Mr. Kinky.”

PHOR FROM VH1 BLACK INK CREW CHICAGO NEW CAREER IN ADULT ENTERTAINMENT IS TURNING HEADS 😂🥹😳😬😎🤓🥵 pic.twitter.com/39qO4buX0V — Katherine Harris (@IamKatHarris) August 5, 2023

The mother of Phor’s son, Nina Austin, has spoken out about the situation. She said she does not “condone” his online behavior and noted how shocked she was seeing his “gut-wrenching” content.

“I’m dealing with it first hand before anybody,” she explained. “I’m not gonna say that I haven’t entertained certain actions or participated in certain actions, cuz I have, but y’all didn’t see it.”

The Chicago native’s ex Nikki Nicole also chimed in on the photo, writing, “We all have that one ex that we don’t want to claim.” They broke up in October 2018 after she caught Phor cheating on her, and two years later he officially left “Black Ink Crew: Chicago.”

Johnson said he contemplated not posting the photo on Instagram but felt “the need to talk about this situation.”

“Maybe I shouldn’t have done that. But I’mma tell you why I did do that,” he stated in an Instagram video before explaining that the post was “public information.”

“I used the word verbiage in my caption. I said, ‘how would yall like to see my big a— in a cage’ or whatever the case may be. But that wasn’t meant to be offensive to that dude. I love Phor like a brother.”

He claims he and Phor had a previous conversation about how much money he makes from doing OnlyFans, noting that sometimes Phor will ask for his opinion. “And I always tell em don’t do it.”

Johnson then apologized for sharing Phor’s content on his platform, but his video began to derail as he began to dredge up his old beef with former 9Mag tattoo owner Ryan Henry.

While folks online are giving Phor the side eye for sharing his risqué online behavior, many seem to agree that it is not our business.