‘The Finale Gave Me the End of the Series.’: Fans React After Ryan Henry Says ‘Black Ink Crew’ Chicago’ Is Ending After Seven Seasons

Is it the end of an era? That is what VH1’s “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” fans think after its star Ryan Henry alluded in a recent Instagram post to the series coming to an end after seven seasons on air.

“I thank you all for 7 seasons, 8 years of love and support with #BlackInkCrewChicago,” the tattoo boss wrote in the caption of a selfie posted on Wednesday, October 12. “Hope you liked the season finale tonight, let me know what you thought… my team, cast mates, from start to finish old and new, friend and foe. Always love. Upward and onward… #9MAGForever… RyanhenryTATTOO out! Thank You.”

Ryan Henry says ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ is ending after seven seasons. @ryanhenrytattoo/Instagram

The season finale of the reality series aired this week and found many of its stars looking toward building new lives outside of the popular 9MAG brand created by Ryan, who was inspired by former cast mate Van Johnson.

Newly added member Draya Penszoink, who joined the show in season 6, showed her gratitude to the entrepreneur for being a part of the franchise. “It was dope getting to be a part of this,” she wrote. “I’m grateful to have met and work with you all. I wish everyone health, wealth, and happiness. Always, All Ways.”

Van didn’t want to go, writing, “Still got some more in us… But we had a time tho.” Many fans took the hint and expressed concerns over the show’s future, including one user who stated, “Tonight felt different, was it goodbye for 4ever? The finale gave me the end of the series.”

Another person commented, “You came. You saw you conquered! The best out of the franchise! Thanks for giving us opportunity to see you grow professionally. #BitterSweet.” “This finale made me so sad…,” shared a third person. “I know everyone moving on for the better but y’all became family with the fans too we gonna miss y’all.”

The outpour of love continued. “I love the growth and maturity in everyone,” commented a fourth. “You all have shared some real life stuff. Although I’d love to see more seasons, You, Don, and Phor owe us nothing. You’ve all shared so much. Much blessings to you all.”

“Black Ink Crew: Chicago ” premiered on Oct. 26, 2015, as a spinoff of their New York franchise led by former star Ceaser Emanuel. The show followed the daily operations and staff drama at 9MAG in Chicago.