‘Perfect Gift’: Keyshia Cole and Niko Khale’s Family Portrait Sends Fans Over the Moon

It looks like Keyshia Cole and her boyfriend Niko “Khale” Hale were more than thankful to celebrate the holiday season with their family.

On Thursday, Dec. 26, Hale took to Instagram and posted an adorable Christmas pic of himself, Cole, her 10-year-old son Daniel Gibson Jr. and the new addition to their family, baby Tobias Khale.

(From left) Keyshia Cole, baby Tobias Khale, Niko Hale and Daniel Gibson Jr. @nikokhale/Instagram

The “Heaven Sent” singer along with her family posed together for an adorable pic and Hale commemorated the moment, writing in his caption, “The real gift is FAMILY 🤞🏾 #MerryChristmas.”

The post garnered several fan comments and likes.

“Beautiful beautiful family💜 man you got the perfect gift this year”

“Merry Christmas to you and your family 🎄🎁 Beautiful fam @nikokhale ❤️. This is literally a picture perfect memo”

“She just glowing can definitely tell she really happy 😃 Merry Christmas 🎄to your gorgeous family”

“So true…. seasons greetings to u guys ❤️ Merry Christmas!! Love the family y’all created together!”

Cole, however was unable to join in on the shower of compliments due to her recently deactivated account.

The singer’s deactivated account comes days after her online feud with rapper O.T. Genasis came to a head. The two artists had a spat over Genasis’ “Never Knew” Crip rendition to Cole’s 2005 hit classic “Love.”

OT Genasis and Keyshia Cole. (Photos: @otgenasis/Instagram, @keyshiacole/Instagram)

Ever since Cole made it clear she doesn’t care for his cover of her song, Genasis has been trolling her nonstop. He lastly created a mashup for their faces together, tagged Cole in the caption, and wrote, “O’Keyshia.” Hours later, the singer disabled her Instagram account.

She recently addressed her and Genasis’ beef on her Fox Soul show “One On One With Keyshia Cole” and claimed she was hurt that Genasis didn’t contact her before making the cover, saying, “I think it’s kinda hurtful a little bit, too, as an artist because there was no, ‘Hey, how you doin’? How you feel about this?’ ‘Cause that’s what you do if you an artist. If I wanna remix a Prince song Imma go to Prince and figure out if I can use that.”