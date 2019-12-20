‘Damn Cuzz’: Keyshia Cole Shuts Down O.T. Genasis Over ‘Never Knew’ Cover, and He Responds

It seems the California love is dead between Keyshia Cole and O.T. Genasis.

Earlier this month “Everybody Mad” rapper released his own rendition of Cole’s 2005 hit single “Love” and titled it “Never Knew.” Needless to say, Cole wasn’t too enthused by the rapper’s “Crip” remix or lyric changes to her song, and even spoke out publicly against it.

Genasis’ “Never Knew” remake seemed to be all fun and games until it was recently pulled down from YouTube. Although the rapper didn’t state why the song was removed, folks suspected Cole had something to do with it.

The “Heaven Sent” singer finally discussed her and Genasis’ music squabble on her “One On One With Keyshia Cole” series telecast on Thursday evening and shared her thoughts on the situation.

“I’m smooth sailing, I’m good, I got my family. Gettin’ my mom right, everything like that. I’m OK, but I’m really trying to get back to my music,” Cole said.

“So I would like my classics to be left alone. Is that wrong as an artist to say? I love everybody, I mean, that sings my songs,” she continued. “I done had Cardi sing it, sing my songs. He did it on Valentine’s Day, Bruno Mars was singing it. Trey Songz singing it in the club. But they keep my lyrics the same. How am I gon’ get paid when you makin’ new lyrics and you ain’t sent me out a check or anything like that? I don’t even know how that thing goes. And then people hitting me up sayin’ like, ‘Oh, I would never listen to Keyshia Cole’s song the same.”

Cole added that she was a little hurt that Genasis didn’t contact her before making the cover, saying, “I think it’s kinda hurtful a little bit, too, as an artist because there was no, ‘Hey, how you doin’? How you feel about this?’ ‘Cause that’s what you do if you an artist. If I wanna remix a Prince song Imma go to Prince and figure out if I can use that. Or if I wanted to use … like how I did ‘Let It Go’ and I redid that.”

The “Cut It” rapper reposted a clip of the R&B singer’s interview to Instagram a few hours later and appeared to be devastated by her response.

“Damn Keyshia 😳😳😳 it’s like dat? I thought u was from da Bay ? I thought it was California love 😔 A n–ga can’t have fun no more lol,” he wrote.

Genasis also claimed the streams for Cole’s “Love” song went up and posted a screenshot of the numbers.

“Streams went up in 1 week…and I’m the bad guy???? Smh 😔 #Neverknew,” he added.

Cole has yet to counter the rapper’s claims. Social media users, on the other hand, have had a lot to say.

” Pay 💰 dat woman her coins @keyshiacole you was on your Jacquees shyt! ❤️ She’ll come back around… her team working on how to get her paid 🤷🏾‍♀️”

“OT Genesis is actually a funny outgoing guy if she knew him she wouldn’t be tripping so hard. it was all fun and games he is creative his thought process hit different then some artists.”

“I love your version but she has every right to feel how she feel about her song. I too wish she could’ve collab and found the song entertaining but it is what it is and I respect her.”

“She jus salt cuz it would’ve been bigger than hers n she knows that…#NeverKnew ♿ 🙄 please. This woman was irrelevant before your dug up her s–t up”