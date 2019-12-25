‘Check Your Edges!’: Keyshia Cole Shades O.T. Genasis, Deletes Instagram Afterwards

It seems the social media feud between R&B crooner Keyshia Cole and rapper O.T. Genasis continues.

Nearly two weeks ago, the “Everybody Mad” rapper performed an ear splitting rendition of Cole’s 2005 hit single off her debut album titled “Love.” He revised the lyrics, added his personal “Crip” touch to it and played it for the world to hear. Although his remix seemed to be a smash hit among everyone, Cole made it no secret that she didn’t care for his mockery of her song.

Since then, both artists have thrown petty shots at each other online, and Cole isn’t backing down anytime soon. Sunday evening, Genasis posted a double-headed picture of himself and Cole meshed together on Instagram and captioned it “O’Keyshia.”

@theshaderoom/Instagram

The “Let It Go” singer matched the rapper’s seemingly petty antics and decided to clown his hairline. She chimed in on Instagram blog the Shade Room and wrote, “Stream ‘All Me,’ Kehlani featuring me at 9pm for hair growth boost, O.T Genasis.”

Her response garnered a mix of reactions from fans.

“She said check your edges before you come for me 😫 dawg he need to leave Keyshia Cole ALONE 🤦🏾‍♀️”

“They hair bout what and what rn though right 😕 but he is sooo childish omg 😭🗣”

“She so pressed like sweetie 😂 you should of just collab with him and made yo money that way!”

“Oh she in her feelings feelings 😩😂 they both petty anyway. When will it stop lol”

Keyshia Cole and OT Genasis. (Photos: @keyshiacole/Instagram, @otgenasis/Instagram)

Although Genasis hasn’t responded to Cole’s latest jab, he did post a clip of his “Never Knew” video on Pornhub. He wrote, “Took my video off YouTube…Now let me see you take it off PORNHUB LOL.”

Cole recently addressed her and Genasis’ beef on her Fox Soul show “One On One With Keyshia Cole” and claimed she was hurt that Genasis didn’t contact her before making the cover, saying, “I think it’s kinda hurtful a little bit, too, as an artist because there was no, ‘Hey, how you doin’? How you feel about this?’ ‘Cause that’s what you do if you an artist. If I wanna remix a Prince song Imma go to Prince and figure out if I can use that. Or if I wanted to use … like how I did ‘Let It Go’ and I redid that.”