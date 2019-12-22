‘He Play Too Much’: Keyshia Cole Silent After O.T. Genasis Trolls Once More with ‘I Should’ve Cheated’

Rapper O.T. Genasis continues trolling R&B songstress Keyshia Cole, and fans can’t get enough of his antics.

On Friday, the Atlanta-born emcee posted a video of himself lip syncing along to Cole’s classic hit “I Should’ve Cheated.” The record, released in 2005, earned Cole major success, peaking at #4 on the U.S. Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

The rapper’s latest rendition of Cole’s work left fans in stitches.

“Lmao I can’t stand you,” model and actress Karruche Tran commented on the video, which shows and emotional O.T. staring out the window, then into the camera as he mouths the lyrics of the song.

“That boy crazy 😂😂😂😂😂😂,” another chimed in while a fellow user couldn’t help but chuckle at the rapper’s “petty” behavior.

One fan added they were “patiently awaiting the remix” to Cole’s songs.

“@otgenasis gone fuck around and remix all of @keyshiacole hits 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂,” someone else joked.

“He play too much,” added another.

The hilarious video comes just weeks after Genasis, born Odis Oliver Flores, performed an ear splitting rendition of another one of Cole’s hits; an early 2000’s single off her debut album titled “Love.” Although it’s been almost 15 years since the single’s release, it remains a fan favorite worthy of a remix, according to O.T.

In his version, entitled “Never Knew,” the “Everybody Mad” rapper adds his unique “Crip” touch, belting out the revised lyrics to say: “And it’s killing me your third degree / I shot my op from a distance / What you see in cuh, you don’t see in me / when I’m done, you ‘gon know ain’t make believe.”

“So, Cuh-uhhhhhhh”, he croons. “Never knew that I was crippin’ / if a n—-a get to trippin’ / I’ma riii-iiii-iiide.”

The remix was a smash hit among everyone — except Cole, who shaded the rapper for making a mockery of her classic song.

Last week, a fan of Cole’s tweeted, “I ain’t never gone listen to @KeyshiaCole song the same anymore 😭🤣,” to which the singer responded, “Exactly. Not cool.” During a recent episode of her new talk show “One on One with Keyshia Cole,” the Grammy-nominated singer said she was hurt that O.T. Genasis didn’t reach out before dropping the track.

“There was no, ‘Hey how you doing? What’s up? How you feel about this?'” she explained. “Because that’s what artists do, as artists. If I want to remix a Prince song, I’ma go to Prince and figure out if I can use that.”

In the end, Cole said she would prefer “my classics to be left alone.”