‘Thirsty’: Alexis Skyy Fans Call Her Out for Clout Chasing After Posing With Kylie Jenner

Alexis Skyy recently rubbed a few people the wrong way after she boasted about hanging out with makeup mogul Kylie Jenner.

The “Love and Hip Hop” star attended Diddy‘s 50th birthday party at his Los Angeles mansion in Holmby Hills on Saturday, Dec. 14. Several Hollywood A-listers were also present at the event, including Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, the Kardashian clan and Jenner.

Both Skyy and Jenner both sported black attire at the music producer’s lavish affair. Skyy even snapped a selfie and video with the 22-year-old billionaire as they both smile for the camera.

Alexis Skyy and Kylie Jenner. @alexisskyy/Instagram

“She is so beautiful inside and out .. bad bitch ♥️♥️🦋,” the 25-year-old mother wrote on Sunday, the same day she posted an extended “I wish I can be there” paean to her 1-year-old special-needs daughter.

A number of fans gushed over Skyy’s post.

“You is rigth ma both of yall look mad good 😍 yasss when ya two favs link up so gorgeous.”

“You can tell @kyliejenner was feeling herself lol 😘💀 But you @alexisskyy_ you’re my bytch!!! Y’all both out here killing s–t”

Others fans accused her of status seeking.

“Sis you actin thirsty 😳. From the looks it look like kylie didn’t wana even hug her….. but only for the gram only for the gram”

“The way Kylie rolled her eyes lmao 😩 stop acting like u not a fan girl. Swear u be clout chasing.”

Earlier this year, Skyy was rumored to be dating Jenner’s big brother, Rob Kardashian.

Kardashian and the former “LHHNY” star were spotted on social media having dinner together in January. Skyy was seen at what appeared to be Kardashian’s mother’s Calabasas, California, mansion, cooking dinner for the father of one while sipping wine.

Alexis Skyy and Rob Kardashian. (Photos: @alexisskyy/Instagram, Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

At the time, Kardashian labeled Skyy his Women Crush Wednesday, writing on a photo of hers, “My WCW… I’ve been wanting you for so long.”

It’s unclear what happened between the two entertainment stars, but Skyy was later seen dating rapper Trouble a few months later.

However, as of Nov. 4, Skyy confirmed she and Trouble officially called it quits after folks speculated they’d broken up for a second time. She wrote via Instagram, “Mfs confused still or sum I’m single af.”

As of now, Skyy appears to be single.